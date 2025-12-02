Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal to get married on December 7? Here's the truth

“I have no idea about these rumours. As of now it (the wedding) is still postponed,” he told us, dismissing the circulation of a new schedule as baseless.

Social media erupted on Tuesday after several reports claimed that Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal would now tie the knot on December 7, just weeks after their much-publicised November 23 wedding was postponed. As speculation gained pace online, Smriti’s brother Shravan Mandhana clarified that there is no truth to these fresh wedding date rumours.

The original wedding, set to take place in Sangli, was halted in dramatic and unexpected circumstances on the morning of the ceremony after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a serious medical emergency and was rushed to hospital. Shortly after, Palaash too was hospitalised, reportedly due to extreme stress triggered by the events and his emotional reaction to Smriti’s father’s health scare. His mother later revealed that he had been put on IV support and underwent a series of tests before being discharged.

While both families initially maintained silence, the postponement set off a storm of speculation online — far beyond the health scare. Cheating allegations surfaced across social platforms after alleged screenshots of personal conversations began circulating, sparking theories that infidelity may have played a role in the postponed wedding. Fuel was added when fans noticed that Smriti deleted her engagement posts, including pictures and the proposal video, and appeared to remove social-media tags related to Palaash — steps interpreted by many as an indication of trouble.

Into the frenzy came accusations directed at two choreographers associated with the wedding dance preparations, who were dragged into the rumour mill by online users claiming they were part of the alleged infidelity. Both choreographers — Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan — publicly denied any involvement, calling the allegations fabricated, harmful and entirely untrue, urging people to stop spreading misinformation about private lives.

On their part, the families have repeatedly urged the public not to jump to conclusions. Palaash’s mother, in an emotional statement, called the rumours deeply unfair and insisted that the decision to postpone came from a place of concern and respect for Smriti’s father’s condition. She also revealed that Palaash had himself proposed delaying the wedding even before the Mandhana family officially made the call.

Despite the chaos online, neither Smriti nor Palaash have issued a formal statement addressing the cheating rumours, and the only visible joint gesture so far has been a subtle update to their Instagram bios featuring an evil-eye emoji — intended, perhaps, as a response to the negativity and speculation surrounding them.