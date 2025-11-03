Smriti Mandhana’s brother Shravan on World Cup win: ‘Result of 12 years of hardwork’

When Smriti Mandhana lifted the Indian women's cricket team's maiden World Cup trophy alongside her teammates in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, it wasn’t just a moment of triumph for her—it was deeply personal for her elder brother. For Shravan Mandhana, who had watched her journey unfold from close quarters, this was not just about the win, but about witnessing years of relentless hard work, sacrifice and quiet determination finally find their moment.

“The win was even more special because we were with her,” Shravan says, his voice still beaming with pride. “She has been working so hard for 12 years and to see her achieve this feels amazing. We are so proud of the way she, and the rest of the team, played in the tournament,” he adds.

The pride is well-earned. Smriti not only led India to a historic World Cup title but also rewrote the record books along the way—becoming the highest run-scorer for India in a single Women’s World Cup edition, surpassing Mithali Raj’s long-standing record.

For the Mandhana family, the journey began long before the spotlight found Smriti, back in the days when cricket was simply a sibling bond shared in their hometown, when the dream was still just a distant possibility. Smriti, who has often credited her brother for inspiring her to pick up the bat, might have seen him as the spark that set her journey in motion, but Shravan refuses to take any credit.

“Not a single percent of this success is because of me. I have done nothing! (laughs). It is all down to her, her dedication, commitment and passion. I am just a lucky brother who got to see his sister win the World Cup and bring so much joy,” he says.