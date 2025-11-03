Smriti Mandhana’s brother Shravan on World Cup win: ‘Result of 12 years of hardwork’

When Smriti Mandhana lifted the Indian women's cricket team's maiden World Cup trophy alongside her teammates in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, it wasn’t just a moment of triumph for her—it was deeply personal for her elder brother. For Shravan Mandhana, who had watched her journey unfold from close quarters, this was not just about the win, but about witnessing years of relentless hard work, sacrifice and quiet determination finally find their moment.
“The win was even more special because we were with her,” Shravan says, his voice still beaming with pride. “She has been working so hard for 12 years and to see her achieve this feels amazing. We are so proud of the way she, and the rest of the team, played in the tournament,” he adds.
The pride is well-earned. Smriti not only led India to a historic World Cup title but also rewrote the record books along the way—becoming the highest run-scorer for India in a single Women’s World Cup edition, surpassing Mithali Raj’s long-standing record.
For the Mandhana family, the journey began long before the spotlight found Smriti, back in the days when cricket was simply a sibling bond shared in their hometown, when the dream was still just a distant possibility. Smriti, who has often credited her brother for inspiring her to pick up the bat, might have seen him as the spark that set her journey in motion, but Shravan refuses to take any credit.
“Not a single percent of this success is because of me. I have done nothing! (laughs). It is all down to her, her dedication, commitment and passion. I am just a lucky brother who got to see his sister win the World Cup and bring so much joy,” he says.
It’s that sense of closeness that makes this victory more than just a sporting milestone for the family—it’s a culmination of years of shared hope. From early morning practice sessions to the tough phases of injury and form slumps, Shravan has seen it all.
“I guess the impact of a World Cup win in front of your family and friends makes it even better. The fact that she won it in Mumbai in front of a home crowd makes it all the more special. We were there for all her matches. To see her perform every game, and then go on to win the final... And then share that moment with us is something which I really cannot express in words, really,” Shravan says.
On Sunday night, it wasn’t just India celebrating a team of champions; it was a brother seeing his sister’s lifelong dream come true. As Shravan puts it, “We are all really very proud of her. It’s a jubilant atmosphere in the family right now. Everyone is feeling the joy and are extremely proud of seeing Smriti achieve what she’s worked for all these years. There's a sense of satisfaction and contentment in the family,” he concludes.