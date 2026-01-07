Amy Schumer files for divorce from Chris Fischer after 7 years of marriage

American actor-comedian Amy Schumer has formally filed for divorce, a little over a month after announcing her separation from husband Chris Fischer, bringing a legal close to their seven-year marriage. Amy Schumer was married to Chris Fischer for seven years

According to a report in E! Online, the 44-year-submitted divorce papers on January 6. The filing, lists the split as an ‘uncontested joint divorce’, indicating that both parties are aligned on matters related to finances, property and custody. Schumer and Fischer share a six-year-old son, Gene.

The legal move comes weeks after Amy publicly confirmed the end of her marriage to Chris Fischer. In an Instagram statement shared on December 12, she wrote: “Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.” She also asked for privacy and emphasised that the separation was 'amicable.'

Addressing online speculation, Amy also used humour to shut down rumours around the breakup. “Not because I dropped some lbs,” she quipped, adding, “and not because he’s a hot James Beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”