Amy Schumer files for divorce from Chris Fischer after 7 years of marriage
According to reports, the court documents show the divorce is uncontested, suggesting no disputes over finances, property or custody.
American actor-comedian Amy Schumer has formally filed for divorce, a little over a month after announcing her separation from husband Chris Fischer, bringing a legal close to their seven-year marriage.
According to a report in E! Online, the 44-year-submitted divorce papers on January 6. The filing, lists the split as an ‘uncontested joint divorce’, indicating that both parties are aligned on matters related to finances, property and custody. Schumer and Fischer share a six-year-old son, Gene.
The legal move comes weeks after Amy publicly confirmed the end of her marriage to Chris Fischer. In an Instagram statement shared on December 12, she wrote: “Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.” She also asked for privacy and emphasised that the separation was 'amicable.'
Addressing online speculation, Amy also used humour to shut down rumours around the breakup. “Not because I dropped some lbs,” she quipped, adding, “and not because he’s a hot James Beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail.”
In the weeks following the announcement, Amy has been candid about leaning on her family. In a December 21 Instagram video, she reflected, “When things are at their absolute worst is when my family is the funniest. Just when we hit rock bottom is when we can laugh the hardest.”
She later shared a quote from author Hannah Rosenberg that read, “My life is filled with the souls of women I love,” alongside lines celebrating friends who “show up on my doorstep to celebrate and grieve.”
More recently, Amy offered a glimpse into life at home, posting a photo of her son playing while she rested nearby. “Winter break you win okay!?!” she joked in the caption. “You’ve shattered us all. Open the schools!!!!”