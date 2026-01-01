BTS is finally back! Global supergroup confirms new album release this year, here's everything to know

The news first broke through major newspapers in South Korea before BigHit Music solidified the reports with a post on its X account. However, in true BTS fashion, the members chose a more personal way to break the ice with their fans. Prior to the official announcement, group members had already gone directly to fans with the release date, sending letters with handwritten messages to some ARMY members’ homes with the telltale dateline of “2026.3.20.”

This upcoming release is the group’s first since Proof in June 2022. That anthology served as a prelude to a significant group hiatus, a period during which the members fulfilled their mandatory military service in South Korea. Now, the Bulletproof Boy Scouts are ready to reunite.

For the BTS' ARMY, 2026's winter chill has been replaced by the warmth of a long-awaited promise. As the new year kicks off, the wait is officially over: BTS is ready to come back. Following an announcement to Korean media, the group confirmed they will be releasing a new album on March 20, marking their first collective project in nearly four years.

The letters were filled with the raw emotion of seven artists who have spent years anticipating their reunion. The group's leader, RM, shared his vulnerability, writing that he’d been “waiting for this moment more desperately than anyone.”

Jin, the first member to complete his service, reflected on his time apart from the group: “I greeted you all as a soloist in 2023 and 2024, but I can finally greet you as part of a team again.” The sunshine of the group, J-Hope, couldn't hide his excitement, writing: “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!” Meanwhile, the group's youngest, Jungkook, looked forward to the future with a simple request: “Please take good care of us this year as well.”