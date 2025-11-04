Business, art and fashion converge: IPFeast 4.0 celebrates India's creative and IP leaders

O n Friday night in the Capital, stalwarts from across business, art, culture, fashion and food gathered to explore the nexus of markets, innovation, and intellectual property at IPFeast 4.0 Legends. Safir Anand and Shabana Azmi (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Featuring luminaries such as fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Shabana Azmi and industrialist Nikhil Nanda, the evening celebrated extraordinary individuals who have redefined India’s creative and IP landscape.

Conceptualised by lawyer Safir Anand, the event highlighted India’s position as a “richest treasure-trove of arts, crafts, and design”.

The night concluded on a high note with soulful performances by Hargun Kaur, Anirudh Suswaram and the iconic rock band Indian Ocean.