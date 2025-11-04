Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Business, art and fashion converge: IPFeast 4.0 celebrates India's creative and IP leaders

    Conceptualised by lawyer Safir Anand, the event highlighted India’s position as a “richest treasure-trove of arts, crafts, and design”

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 1:03 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    O n Friday night in the Capital, stalwarts from across business, art, culture, fashion and food gathered to explore the nexus of markets, innovation, and intellectual property at IPFeast 4.0 Legends.

    Safir Anand and Shabana Azmi (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
    Safir Anand and Shabana Azmi (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

    Featuring luminaries such as fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Shabana Azmi and industrialist Nikhil Nanda, the evening celebrated extraordinary individuals who have redefined India’s creative and IP landscape.

    Conceptualised by lawyer Safir Anand, the event highlighted India’s position as a “richest treasure-trove of arts, crafts, and design”.

    The night concluded on a high note with soulful performances by Hargun Kaur, Anirudh Suswaram and the iconic rock band Indian Ocean.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/Business, Art And Fashion Converge: IPFeast 4.0 Celebrates India's Creative And IP Leaders
    News/Htcity/Leisure/Business, Art And Fashion Converge: IPFeast 4.0 Celebrates India's Creative And IP Leaders
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes