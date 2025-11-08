Celebrating 100 years of Indian hockey with match, music and memories

Delhi woke up to a morning steeped in pride and nostalgia on Friday as India celebrated 100 years of Hockey India — a milestone that honoured not just a sport, but a century of grit, glory, and national pride. New Delhi, Nov 7 (ANI): Hockey team players enter the stadium for a Special Exhibition Match on the occassion of 100 years of Indian Hockey at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi on Friday. (@TheHockeyIndia X/ ANI Photo) (@TheHockeyIndia X) The celebrations began with an exhibition match between Sports Minister's XI, led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya, and Hockey India XI, captained by Dilip Tirkey. The contest, ended with the Sports Minister's XI side emerging victorious by 3-1, setting the tone for a morning that celebrated India’s deep connection with hockey.

“It is an iconic milestone — 100 years of Hockey India — and it’s a complete privilege to wear the India jersey,” said defender Jarmanpreet Singh, his voice brimming with pride as players and fans alike reflected on the game’s enduring legacy. The event carried a festive pulse throughout. Singer Siddharth Mahadevan brought energy to the arena with his dynamic performance, belting out songs like Zinda Hai, Kandhon Se Milte Kadam, Lakshya, and more — each anthem perfectly mirroring the determination and passion that have defined Indian hockey through generations.

A major highlight of the day was the unveiling of the World Cup trophy, a moment met with thunderous applause. Attendees also walked through a photo exhibition tracing the sport’s century-long journey — from the early Olympic triumphs since 1928 to modern-day milestones. Among the visitors, the German Ambassador was spotted pausing before a historic photograph of India’s 1936 Olympic gold-winning team led by the legendary Dhyan Chand in Berlin, a poignant symbol of the sport’s golden past.