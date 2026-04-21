CEO exits surge in 2026: From OpenAI to Apple, here's a list of resignations you should know about

A significant churn at the top of global corporations is underway, with 2025 and early 2026 marking one of the most notable periods of CEO turnover in recent years. From Silicon Valley to legacy airlines, a mix of retirements, transitions and personal decisions is reshaping leadership across industries. While some exits reflect long-planned succession strategies, others point to a broader generational shift, as companies prepare for a new phase of growth and disruption. Srinivas Narayanan from Open AI; Tim Cook from Apple

CXOs involved in the exodus At OpenAI, Srinivas Narayanan announced his departure on April 18, 2026, after serving as CTO for B2B applications. Widely credited with helping scale ChatGPT’s enterprise capabilities, Narayanan described his three-year stint as “incredible,” but chose to step down to spend time with his ageing parents in India.

Meanwhile, Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO of Apple Inc. on September 1, 2026, transitioning into the role of executive chairman. After 15 years at the helm—during which he transformed Apple into a $4 trillion company—Cook will shift focus to policy and governance. Leadership will pass to hardware chief John Ternus, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s history.

At Netflix, co-founder Reed Hastings is preparing for a full exit, opting not to seek re-election to the board when his term ends in June 2026. Having already stepped down as co-CEO in 2023 to become executive chairman, Hastings’ departure brings to a close nearly three decades at the company he built into a global streaming giant. He is expected to focus on philanthropy and personal pursuits.

Another long-serving leader, Shantanu Narayen, will step down as CEO of Adobe in late 2026 after 18 years. Narayen, who spearheaded Adobe’s transition to a cloud-based subscription model, will continue as chairman while the company searches for a successor to lead its next phase.

In aviation, Campbell Wilson will step down from his role at Air India in September 2026. Having overseen a critical period of stabilisation and transformation, including a major merger and modernisation push, Wilson will remain until a successor is appointed to ensure continuity.

Together, these exits underscore a broader reset in corporate leadership, as some of the most recognisable names in business make way for a new generation at the helm.