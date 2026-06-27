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    Channing Tatum's Haaland look at FIFA WC leaves fans in splits

    Clips of his appearance quickly went viral online, with social media users dubbing it the “ultimate sports crossover”

    Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 11:09 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Actor-producer Channing Tatum gave football fans an unexpected surprise at the World Cup after turning up dressed as Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

    Channing (centre) joined Norway fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Norway and France at Gillette Stadium on Friday (Photo: Reuters)
    Channing (centre) joined Norway fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Norway and France at Gillette Stadium on Friday (Photo: Reuters)

    He was spotted in the stands at the stadium on Friday during Norway's clash against France, sporting a Norway jersey and a long blonde wig slicked back into a ponytail — Haaland’s signature hairstyle. The 46-year-old, who recently played a body double in a sports brand commercial, blended right in with the Norwegian supporters, though Norway ultimately suffered a 4–1 defeat to France.

    Clips of his appearance quickly went viral online, with social media users dubbing it the “ultimate sports crossover.”

    One user wrote: “Channing Tatum (from Magic Mike) in an Erling Haaland wig is not what I expected on my World Cup bingo card today.”

    Another added: "He looks more like Haaland than Haaland looks like Haaland. Give this man a contract!"

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Channing Tatum's Haaland Look At FIFA WC Leaves Fans In Splits
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Channing Tatum's Haaland Look At FIFA WC Leaves Fans In Splits
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