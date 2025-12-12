Haven't been sleeping well? Is everything feeling toasty and just the way it was but the restlessness refuses to leave you? The ONE zodiac sign about to get a major cosmic revamp (Photo: Facebook)

Have you been endlessly waiting on 'your time' for the past 2 years, making do with the half-moments that trickle in instead?

If you said 'yes' to all, chances are that you have a major Capricorn placement in your chart — we're talking Sun, Moon, rising and Venus to be precise.

Now if this call out left you feeling slightly dejected, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim has just the fiery pick me up for you. Evan's predictions promise a resurgence for Capricorns, "unlike anything you've felt in almost 2 years."

Phase one Mars is set to enter the sign on the night of December 14 and this will spur them to chase their desires. December 14 through January 23 is their time to stress about something, to make quicker decisions than they may be used to making, and to take initiative, no matter how cautious of a Capricorn they may consider themselves to be.

Helping the rooted earth sign in this cosmic endeavour, is the planet of Mars, exalted in Capricorn. "Mars in Capricorn is like a pellet zipping through recently poured concrete," says Evan, adding, "The fiery planet cannot run roughshod through this sign. Instead, it must move with greater intention and it has to support an overarching goal."

Phase two Capricorns can expect to restore their competitive spirit soon, albeit in a way that is tactical and not reckless. Now the last few days of the year may feel like an odd and way-too-cozy time to get with the cosmos' plan. For those that feel that way, Evan reassures how it's not until January 9 that Mars and the Sun align in Capricorn, heralding a new synodic cycle for Mars which will officially plants a new Martian seed of motivation for the zodiac. So if the urgency doesn't hit in December, Capricorns simply won't be able to escape it in January. Evan points out, "You'll see that your hesitancy has become a liability and you simply need to start progressing forward."

But if he were a Capricorn, he says he wouldn't let the cosmic energies through December go to waste.