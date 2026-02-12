From Taylor Swift to Bridgerton: Enjoy themed Galentine's Day celebrations
From Swiftie sing-alongs to Bridgerton balls, Galentine’s goes big on themes across cities
Valentine's is all about love, and while it may be primarily for couples, who's to say that you cannot celebrate love with your girl gang? That's where Galentine's (today) Day comes in, a day to celebrate girlhood and behencode. And this year, it is all about themed parties ranging from OTT shows to celebrities.
At Delhi's BeeYoung BrewGarden, Galentine's is all about Taylor Swift. The place today will be decked up with Lover Girl energy featuring soft pinks, playful details, nostalgic accents, and corners designed for the perfect photo moment. “There is something powerful about a night where women can sing loudly, laugh unapologetically, and take over the dance floor without hesitation. This event is about reclaiming fun in its most carefree form, screaming your favourite Taylor Swift tracks at the top of your lungs with your girls. From Love Story to You Belong With Me to the unapologetic drama of Blank Space, the playlist is built for full-volume sing-alongs,” says Abhinav Jindal, CEO and Founder.
The food and drinks carry that same mood, featuring dishes and drinks like XL Churros, Red Velvet pull me up cake, Rooh Elixir and Pulp Fiction. The night features activities like karaoke, arcade games, interactive experiences, complimentary drinks for the ladies, and a DJ set designed for dancing without checking the time, with tickets priced at ₹499 for ladies.
In Indore, the vibe shifts to the Regency era as Bridgerton takes over with a Galentine's theme ball party on 14th February at Bellumi. The afternoon features dancing, games, food, fun titles and some surprises. All they ask is to dress in floral and flowy gowns featuring pastels, corset-style dresses, gloves, tiaras and soft curls are encouraged. The tickets are priced at ₹1,199. “My obsession with the Bridgerton series inspired this idea. We’ve planned a complete immersive experience including themed decor, food, fun games, quizzes, goodies, giveaways, lots of gossip, and of course, plenty of dancing! It’s all about celebrating friendship, fun, and feminine energy in a royal Bridgerton-style setting,” says Nitya Soni, co-founder, Connecting Creators.
Whereas in Mumbai, at Sthamba Global Brewery, Simran Kukreja, owner of events group, Red Scarf Experience, has planned another Taylor Swift-themed Galentine's today. The afternoon features trivia night, art & pottery on the house, friendship bracelet making workshop, crazy storytelling of your exes and love life, chaotic and ice-breaking games, glitter and makeup on the house, and tarot card reading. “I wanted to have a girl gang theme party this Valentine’s and to connect with others for love of Taylor Swift. The decor completely gives a Galentine's Day theme for Taylor Swift. We will play her songs and do all these activities planned together,” she adds. The tickets are priced at ₹600.
How to organise one at home?
If you wish to host one at home, which is more intimate, but still want to follow a theme, here's what you can do:
Here’s a simple planner box to help anyone go from idea to celebration — without overwhelm:
- Pick a theme: Whether it’s Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, Olivia Rodrigo, F.R.I.E.N.D.S or even Mean Girls, choose one clear theme so every decision, including décor, music, and menu, follows that thread.
- Create a hero moment: Look for a backdrop wall, a decorated bar cart, or even a tea tower centrepiece. Even simple props (feather boas, friendship bracelets) elevate pics.
- Build a playable playlist: Pick music that feels like your theme, Swift’s catalogue mapped to drinks, or soft classical for Bridgerton vibes.
- Food and drinks: Choose drinks and food that speak to the theme. Like choose Taylor's album era-inspired colours for food and drinks; very pastel scones, macarons, herbal teas and sparkling juices served in coupe glasses for Bridgerton; Y2K-inspired stuff if you are going for Mean Girls.
- Add one small activity: You can choose friendship bracelet making, lyric guessing games, a “write your best friend a note” station, tea-making, clay painting or even an embroidery station to keep the guests engaged.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkshita Prakash
Akshita Prakash writes on fashion, health, food and lifestyle for Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.