From Taylor Swift to Bridgerton: Enjoy themed Galentine's Day celebrations

At Delhi's BeeYoung BrewGarden, Galentine's is all about Taylor Swift. The place today will be decked up with Lover Girl energy featuring soft pinks, playful details, nostalgic accents, and corners designed for the perfect photo moment. “There is something powerful about a night where women can sing loudly, laugh unapologetically, and take over the dance floor without hesitation. This event is about reclaiming fun in its most carefree form, screaming your favourite Taylor Swift tracks at the top of your lungs with your girls. From Love Story to You Belong With Me to the unapologetic drama of Blank Space, the playlist is built for full-volume sing-alongs,” says Abhinav Jindal, CEO and Founder.

Valentine's is all about love, and while it may be primarily for couples, who's to say that you cannot celebrate love with your girl gang? That's where Galentine's (today) Day comes in, a day to celebrate girlhood and behencode. And this year, it is all about themed parties ranging from OTT shows to celebrities.

The food and drinks carry that same mood, featuring dishes and drinks like XL Churros, Red Velvet pull me up cake, Rooh Elixir and Pulp Fiction. The night features activities like karaoke, arcade games, interactive experiences, complimentary drinks for the ladies, and a DJ set designed for dancing without checking the time, with tickets priced at ₹499 for ladies.

In Indore, the vibe shifts to the Regency era as Bridgerton takes over with a Galentine's theme ball party on 14th February at Bellumi. The afternoon features dancing, games, food, fun titles and some surprises. All they ask is to dress in floral and flowy gowns featuring pastels, corset-style dresses, gloves, tiaras and soft curls are encouraged. The tickets are priced at ₹1,199. “My obsession with the Bridgerton series inspired this idea. We’ve planned a complete immersive experience including themed decor, food, fun games, quizzes, goodies, giveaways, lots of gossip, and of course, plenty of dancing! It’s all about celebrating friendship, fun, and feminine energy in a royal Bridgerton-style setting,” says Nitya Soni, co-founder, Connecting Creators.