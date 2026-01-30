February's full moon in Leo is lighting up the runup to Valentine's week: Signs most impacted
Love gets the spotlight as the month of love begins with a fiery, cosmic intervention
The full moon in Leo, set to take place on February 1, promises to make you feel alive. On that day, you're going to realign with the people and the activities that really get your blood flowing. And romance? That's definitely going to be in the air for many. Someone could bring out the best in you and let your playful side take centre stage. On this full moon, a lot of you are going to spice things up by throwing yourself into a creative activity that makes you feel young again.
Leo is ruled by the Sun, so overthinking takes a backseat and youthful exuberance shines bright. Even the most reserved of the lot, possess the impulse to share their essence with those around, something that is a little too easily repressed by the crushing monotony of modern life. In the runup to Valentine's week, astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim reads the stars for the four luckiest signs set to enjoy this full moon to the hilt.
As always, don't forget to check for you Sun, Moon, rising and Venus placements!
Leo
For Leos, this period brings increased visibility, making it easier to draw attention, admiration and romantic interest. That said, discretion should be a foremost concern for them as well. While chances for love and meaningful connections may rise, the fire sign is encouraged to choose wisely and prioritise the reciprocation of emotional energy which moves hand in hand with redefining personal boundaries.
Libra
Libras are very likely to feel a strong urge to make their way back, or make the first move in connections that were abandoned without definition. This is also a potent window for introspection bringing them to greater clarity about what they truly want from love. Not the best at expressing their emotions, the air sign may be glad to know that the full moon is also amplifying emotional transparency, allowing them to better express their genuine needs and expectations in a partner.
Scorpio
Even if Scorpios have been feeling like hiding behind-the-scenes off-late, they may find themselves becoming the centre of attention in every room without necessarily even trying - a spicy prospective! However, the water sign is being asked to categorically honour substance over surface-level spice. Honest dialogue and genuine emotional connection are likely to win over passing attractions and hollow-flirting, but only if Scorpios are aware of the dissonance.
Aquarius
Aquarius has a tendency to often get lost in their heads about things, seeking the same sort of intellectual stimulation in their connections - which is great, but definitely not at the cost of deeper emotional engagement! This full moon is going to remind the air sign that simple yet intentional gestures, along with sincere presence is the core of relationships, not banter.
Long story short: Own your charisma!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAalokitaa Basu
Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More