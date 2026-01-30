February's full moon in Leo is lighting up the runup to Valentine's week: Signs most impacted

The full moon in Leo, set to take place on February 1, promises to make you feel alive. On that day, you're going to realign with the people and the activities that really get your blood flowing. And romance? That's definitely going to be in the air for many. Someone could bring out the best in you and let your playful side take centre stage. On this full moon, a lot of you are going to spice things up by throwing yourself into a creative activity that makes you feel young again. February's full moon in Leo is lighting up the runup to Valentine's week (Photo: Reader's Digest)

Leo is ruled by the Sun, so overthinking takes a backseat and youthful exuberance shines bright. Even the most reserved of the lot, possess the impulse to share their essence with those around, something that is a little too easily repressed by the crushing monotony of modern life. In the runup to Valentine's week, astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim reads the stars for the four luckiest signs set to enjoy this full moon to the hilt.

As always, don't forget to check for you Sun, Moon, rising and Venus placements!