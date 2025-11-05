Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HBD Virat Kohli: Net worth soars over ₹1000 Cr; know how much he earns from Insta posts, endorsements, IPL & more

    As Virat Kohli turns 37, his net worth keeps soaring — from endorsements and IPL deals to Insta posts and real estate. Here’s what contributes to his earnings

    Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 4:27 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Virat Kohli — India’s poster boy of cricket and one of the most recognisable athletes in the world — turns 37 today. With a reported net worth of nearly 1,050 crore, the former Indian captain’s empire extends far beyond the cricket field — spanning endorsements, BCCI contracts, IPL paychecks, Instagram posts, and luxury real estate. Here’s a look at what fuels the phenomenon called Brand Virat Kohli.

    Virat Kohli is amongst the wealthiest cricketers around the world. (Photo: Instagram/ViratKohli)
    Virat Kohli is amongst the wealthiest cricketers around the world. (Photo: Instagram/ViratKohli)

    BCCI Contract: 7 Cr/year

    Despite stepping away from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli remains an integral part of India’s ODI setup. His current A+ central contract with the BCCI brings him an annual income of 7 crore, not including match fees and bonuses that come with series victories and ICC tournaments.

    IPL Earnings: 210+ Cr (2008-present)

    Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the Indian Premier League began in 2008. Currently, his contract stands at 21 crore per season, and over the years, his total earning have added up to around 212 crore — making him one of the highest-paid players in IPL history.

    Endorsements: 200+ Cr/annum

    A marketing dream, Kohli’s endorsement portfolio is as star-studded as his cricket résumé. From Puma and MRF to Tissot, Manyavar, and One8, he is associated with around 30 major brands. On average, he reportedly charges 7.5–10 crore per deal, bringing his total endorsement earnings to over 200 crore annually.

    Social Media Power: 8.9 Cr Per Instagram Post

    As the third most-followed athlete in the world, with about 265 million Instagram followers, Kohli’s digital influence is massive. For brands wanting a slice of his reach, it comes at a premium — about 8.9 crore per Instagram post and 2.5 crore per X (formerly Twitter) post.

    Real Estate: Mansions Worth 115 Cr+

    Beyond cricket and endorsements, Kohli has invested heavily in real estate. His portfolio includes an estimated 80 crore mansion in Gurgaon and a 35 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, both known for their luxe interiors and privacy.

    Business Ventures: From One8 to Wrogn

    Kohli isn’t just a brand ambassador — he’s a brand builder. His lifestyle and sportswear label One8 has grown into a successful retail and restaurant venture, with One8 Commune now operating in multiple Indian cities. He also co-owns Wrogn, a men’s apparel brand that has become a favourite among young consumers.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Leisure/HBD Virat Kohli: Net Worth Soars Over ₹1000 Cr; Know How Much He Earns From Insta Posts, Endorsements, IPL & More
    News/Htcity/Leisure/HBD Virat Kohli: Net Worth Soars Over ₹1000 Cr; Know How Much He Earns From Insta Posts, Endorsements, IPL & More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes