HBD Virat Kohli: Net worth soars over ₹1000 Cr; know how much he earns from Insta posts, endorsements, IPL & more

Virat Kohli — India’s poster boy of cricket and one of the most recognisable athletes in the world — turns 37 today. With a reported net worth of nearly ₹1,050 crore, the former Indian captain’s empire extends far beyond the cricket field — spanning endorsements, BCCI contracts, IPL paychecks, Instagram posts, and luxury real estate. Here’s a look at what fuels the phenomenon called Brand Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is amongst the wealthiest cricketers around the world. (Photo: Instagram/ViratKohli)

BCCI Contract: ₹ 7 Cr/year Despite stepping away from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli remains an integral part of India’s ODI setup. His current A+ central contract with the BCCI brings him an annual income of ₹7 crore, not including match fees and bonuses that come with series victories and ICC tournaments.

IPL Earnings: ₹ 210+ Cr (2008-present) Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the Indian Premier League began in 2008. Currently, his contract stands at ₹21 crore per season, and over the years, his total earning have added up to around ₹212 crore — making him one of the highest-paid players in IPL history.

Endorsements: ₹ 200+ Cr/annum A marketing dream, Kohli’s endorsement portfolio is as star-studded as his cricket résumé. From Puma and MRF to Tissot, Manyavar, and One8, he is associated with around 30 major brands. On average, he reportedly charges ₹7.5–10 crore per deal, bringing his total endorsement earnings to over ₹200 crore annually.

Social Media Power: ₹ 8.9 Cr Per Instagram Post As the third most-followed athlete in the world, with about 265 million Instagram followers, Kohli’s digital influence is massive. For brands wanting a slice of his reach, it comes at a premium — about ₹8.9 crore per Instagram post and ₹2.5 crore per X (formerly Twitter) post.

Real Estate: Mansions Worth ₹ 115 Cr+ Beyond cricket and endorsements, Kohli has invested heavily in real estate. His portfolio includes an estimated ₹80 crore mansion in Gurgaon and a ₹35 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, both known for their luxe interiors and privacy.