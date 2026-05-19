Hospitality with a Heart: How The LaLiT is building skills, inclusion and a stronger Bharat

The Group today is India’s largest private-sector employer of transgender persons, with over 250 transgender employees working across roles. Through 13 LGBTQIA+ job fairs, more than 10,000 jobseekers have been reached, leading to over 1,500 direct placements. Alongside this, over 500 persons with disabilities and 50+ acid attack survivors have been supported through focused livelihood and inclusion initiatives.

Over the years, the Group has touched more than 1 million lives and directly supported over 300,000 individuals through initiatives spanning skilling, education, employment, healthcare and inclusion. It is this philosophy of hospitality with a heart that continues to define The LaLiT’s larger purpose across India.

At a time when hospitality is often measured by scale, occupancy and expansion, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group is quietly shaping a different narrative - one rooted in Indian values of inclusion, dignity and community-building. It is a distinctly swadeshi approach to hospitality: luxury that is deeply Indian in spirit, people-first in practice and committed to nation-building beyond business.

At the centre of this vision is a strong belief that India’s hospitality growth story must also create opportunities for Bharat. Through destination-led skilling initiatives across Khajuraho, Bekal, Mangar and Goa, The LaLiT has focused on developing local talent linked directly to tourism and hospitality economies. The idea is simple but powerful - create skilled employment within communities instead of forcing migration away from them.

This commitment is also reflected through The LaLiT Suri Hospitality School, which is helping build a future-ready workforce for the industry. Going beyond technical training, the institution focuses on communication, professionalism, empathy and real-world operational exposure - qualities increasingly critical in modern hospitality.

In partnership with Hotel Association of India (HAI), the school is working to bridge the long-standing gap between hospitality education and industry expectations. The collaboration aims to strengthen skilling pathways, grooming, practical training and industry readiness for young professionals entering the sector.

The Group’s larger skilling ecosystem has already trained over 3,000 LGBTQIA+ individuals through PrideKraft and more than 70 young individuals through the Emerging Queer Leaders in Hospitality programme. In collaboration with the Keshav Suri Foundation, over 350 individuals have undergone vocational and creative workshops, with 200+ placements facilitated. Additionally, 75+ scholarships have been awarded to students across communities, including LGBTQIA+ youth, persons with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals.

The LaLiT’s philosophy has always extended beyond operating hotels. During the pandemic, the Group repurposed hotel infrastructure to support doctors and frontline workers, while also facilitating meal distribution, PPE support and vaccination drives.

“As The LaLiT, inclusion is not a policy - it is a deeply held belief that shapes how we operate, grow and engage with communities. Our vision has always been to move beyond representation and create real pathways for dignity, livelihood and leadership. When individuals are empowered with opportunity and respect, they don’t just transform their own lives - they help build a more equitable and inclusive society,” said Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group.

In many ways, The LaLiT’s journey reflects a larger Indian idea of hospitality - one where service is not transactional, but humane; where growth is measured not only in revenue, but in livelihoods created and lives uplifted. In an increasingly globalised luxury landscape, it is perhaps this rooted, swadeshi approach to hospitality with a heart that makes the brand stand apart.