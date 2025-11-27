"I'm talking relationships that change the entire trajectory of your life." Love sick? These zodiac signs are headed for life-changing romance before 2026 (Photo: People)

That's how astrologer Amy Demure introduces her predictions for the remaining 4 weeks (and a smidge) for 2025. And 4 lucky zodiac signs, are finally getting their rose-wrapped due when it comes to coupling up!

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Capricorn Amy says that for Capricorns, this is the year where many of them will connect with a romantic interest on a deep emotional and spiritual level, which is not in the least bit, casual. She even goes as far as to describe it as "soulmate level energy or long-term relationship energy." Connections will finally begin to feel safe, intimate, and emotionally grounding. The said connection in question will feel familiar on a soul level.

Virgo Amy preps Virgos to embrace the chaos — but after all, that's what the first throes of love feel like. Obsession energy and fireworks await the earth sign. Amy suggests enjoying the ride but also keeping a mature head on: "One thing's for certain, your love life will have an intense transformation. This could either be through a new connection or a dramatic shift in a pre-existing one. So make sure you handle your love life with maturity."

Aquarius Passion will be taking over the lives of Aquarius — and in an obsessive and impossible to ignore way. Fully expect life to start feeling like a movie! If the water sign has lately been in the trenches, Amy assures, "You'll likely meet someone who makes life fun again, someone who sparks excitement, adventure, and the kind of thrill you forgot you missed. And taking things to the next level is very possible, both emotionally and in commitment. "

Pisces It's going to be a whirlwind time for Pisces as they pull in relationships that feel karmic, unforgettable, and powerful. They may end up meeting someone who completely shakes up their world. That being said, Amy warns, "The passion and the chemistry will likely be undeniable, but this can come with chaos if you move too fast or allow emotions to take over. This could be a karmic relationship, but if you stay grounded, this could be the year you attract the deepest, most magnetic love story you've ever had."

Alexa, play Love Hangover...