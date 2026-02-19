Indian cricketers Deepak Chahar-Kartik Sharma, footballer Gurpreet Singh recreate Pak cricket team’s viral warm up

Some time back, a video of Pakistan cricket team’s warm-up before a match went viral on social media. In this clip, Pak cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan along with the rest of their team were seen exercising on the field. The unconventional style of their warm-up soon became a hilarious meme online. Recently during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, where India beat Pakistan by 61 runs, two YouTubers recreated the warm-up in the stands of the stadium, right in front of clueless Pakistan fans. In the background we hear the song Aahista Aahista , but the caption reads, “Aahista aahista nahi jaldi jaldi match khatam kardiya #indvspak.”

Well, the content creators were not the only ones who were left feeling inspired by Pakistan cricket team’s viral warm-up video. Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar recently took to his official social media handle to share a hilarious video, doing the viral warm-up with his fellow players Kartik Sharma and Rahul Chahar. On the clip, he wrote: “Starting IPL preparation with legendary warmup.” The caption read, “Ab se yahi warm up hoga 😄.” Not just cricketers but even footballers have now hopped on the trend!

Indian professional footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who plays as a goalkeeper for Indian Super League club Bengaluru and captains the India national football team, took to Instagram to share a fun video of him and the team doing the hilarious warm-up. On the video, he wrote: “Inspired by true events.” A popular Bhangra crew recreated the warm-up calling it ‘The most scientific warmup designed by NASA’.

Under a compilation of these recreations shared by HT City, a social media user wrote: “I am inspired 😂...from tomm i will start my exercise routine with this warm up 🤣,” whereas a hilarious comment read, “Gonna stat exercising just for this warm up routine.” Another netizen joked, “Yahan b Border paar kr rhe hain 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Have you tried the viral warm-up yet?