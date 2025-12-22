Lumineers' singer Wesley Schultz excited to come back to India: ‘Performing in India was a shocking experience!’

“We never thought our music would make its way so far away from home,” Schultz admits, summing up a feeling that continues to linger years after their first visit.

For an American folk-rock band whose songs lean heavily on restraint and storytelling, India was never part of the original dream. That is precisely why the journey still feels surreal to Wesley Schultz, as The Lumineers gear up to return to India after four years, for their performance in Delhi-NCR in February 2026, which is being produced by BookMyShow Live.

That first encounter with India, during their 2021 show in Pune, remains etched in his memory for reasons that had little to do with the setlist. The drive itself became an introduction to a different rhythm of life. “We played in Pune, like two or three years ago… It was the biggest culture shock just driving there,” he says recalling the five-hour journey that felt chaotic on the surface, but somehow unfolded without incident. “I thought we were going to get in like a hundred accidents and there were none. I couldn’t believe how well everybody kept not hitting into each other. It just blew my mind,” he laughs.

The real shock, however, came once they reached the venue. The 42-year-old who is the founding member of the band, remembers being unprepared for the response that awaited them. “It was a shocking experience because a bunch of people came out to the show and they were just a wild, lively crowd. They love music,” he says, however admitting that their maiden visit, passed in a blur. The band barely had time to absorb the country beyond the stage.

“We were only there for a very short time last time,” he says, adding that everything felt like a whirlwind. This time around, the intention is to slow down. “I want to try to sink my teeth in a little bit more — to the food and do some more sightseeing,” says Wesley.

His curiosity also extends to Indian music itself. While his exposure has been limited, he’s keenly aware of how different its structures are. “There’s certain time signatures and scales that are used in Indian music that are very unorthodox to us,” he notes, tracing his earliest familiarity back to listening to The Beatles growing up. Even with the internet shrinking distances, the discovery still feels profound. “It is still very shocking to me,” he says.

Against that complexity, Schultz positions The Lumineers’ music as intentionally straightforward. “What we’re doing is very simple — it’s like meat and potatoes,” he explains. He likens their approach to Italian cooking: basic ingredients, handled with care. “When they’re done correctly, it can be a really beautiful thing.”