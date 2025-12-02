Magnum Opus 2025: Suncity School celebrates 20 years of excellence

Magnum Opus 2025 marked a vibrant celebration of 20 years of excellence, innovation, and holistic education at Suncity School, Sector 54, Gurugram. The evening began on a serene note with an instrumental performance, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, invoking the blessings of the Lord. The audience was then mesmerised by Sonnet – Lumière, a spectacular laser show narrating two decades of the school’s legacy, highlighting its commitment to creativity, learning, and innovation.

Following this, Rupa Chakravarty, Director, delivered her prologue, reaffirming the school’s mission to nurture confident, expressive, and compassionate learners. The highlight of the evening was the presence of Chief Guest Boman Irani, whose warmth and wisdom resonated deeply with the audience. In his message, he shared, “Every child has their own positives. Parents should support their children for who they are.” He further enthralled the gathering by singing the timeless classic I Did It My Way, receiving a thunderous round of applause.

During the programme, Laxmi Narain Goel, Managing Trustee, praised the excellence of the event, stating, “The programme looked professional — certainly not just a school event. The level of finesse was outstanding.”

Chairman Ankit Goel also commended the tireless efforts of the students and teachers in presenting such a seamless, high-quality show and encouraged students to continue embracing creativity and innovation. The evening featured a series of showstopping performances, including The Aeternote, a captivating musical, the dynamic Jamboree, and an inspiring prize distribution ceremony celebrating student achievements.