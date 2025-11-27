Make a bold fashion statement: Tucking your tie into the pants is hot!

Seen in collections by designers such as Hedi Slimane for Celine and Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, this trend defies traditional dress codes, blending intentional carelessness with quirky, personal style in high fashion. Tie tuck makes a bold comeback on the way of Versace

Fashion designer Padma Swarupa Bhagavatula, founder of Mouktika Style, Mumbai, weighs in on the trend’s roots and modern appeal:“Tucking a tie may be modern trend, but it comes with huge historical relevance. During the World War, men used to tuck ties for practicality. This is a modern take on a cleaner, more ‘put-together’ look. As a designer, I believe in experimenting with styles and concepts depending on everyone’s aesthetics and comfort—basically blending a high level of sophistication with practicality.”

Delhi based fashion designer Manish Tripathi calls it a unconventional trend and credits actor Adam Scott for popularising it. “Gen Zs have embraced it, especially to make bold statements. The tie, traditionally a classy element of formal attire, is evolving and adapting with new fashion trends,” he explains.

Designer Padma explains that today’s generation is highly experimental, embraces trend with ease and excitement: “Fashion for younger generations has always been influenced by history, but the excitement of making it modern and exciting has been a key factor. It brings in an element of sharpness and yet a fun element to dressing.”

Understanding the trend Traditionally, a tie should end at the belt buckle. Tucking in a tie was typically a practical measure used in work settings to prevent it from getting messy or caught in machinery. However, the current trend re-emerges as a deliberate styling choice, playing with traditional dress codes to create an “intentional carelessness” or a quirky, prescriptive look.



Style it right

Pick the Right Tie: A narrow tie works well for the modish look, while a wider tie can create a more dramatic effect.

Add a Dash of Vintage Elements: Consider pairing the tie tuck with a high-waisted suit, suspenders, or pleated trousers for a complete look.

Experiment and Explore: Though part of formal wear, the tie tuck can also be used to add a dapper detail to a more casual outfit.