Miss Diva Content Creator 2025 Monica D’souza: I want to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Monica D’souza emerged victorious as the Miss Diva Content Creator 2025 at the recent Miss Diva 2025 fashion hunt, but for her, more than the title the journey has been rewarding. “Winning is important as it takes care of all the setbacks I have faced in the past. But the most important part for me is to enjoy the journey. That's the real win for me," she says.

The titleholder adds, "This journey started two months back, we did a lot of activities, shot a lot of content and got mentored. That really helped us to shape how we are and help us to come above our comfort zone. This entire process grounds you, and enjoying the process is way more important for me than winning,” she says.

Monica agrees that people shrug off content creation as a profession, but points out the hard work it takes. “This is something people think that anybody can do, unless they're doing it. It takes a lot of hard work, time and effort to tell a story that people would want to see. To catch somebody's attention and get that hook within 10 seconds is not easy. When people praise my work, I take it with immense pride as that is the impact I am creating,” she asserts.