Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2025 Aishwarya V: I want to take India to global level in terms of designing

Aishwarya V emerges as the winner of Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2025 title at the recent Miss Diva 2025 fashion hunt, and with her victory, the budding designer hopes to inspire people. “When I was growing up, there were not many resources to find what fashion design actually meant. To be able to help out the coming generations with that is an honour more than a duty or responsibility," she says. Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2025 Aishwarya V (Photo: Instagram) Sharing a personal example, Aishwarya tells us, "My sister says she got inspired from me and now she herself is in the fashion communication industry, so I think I've inspired at least one girl with my win.”

Aishwarya acknowledges the lack of platforms in this field and highlights its importance. “This is an important topic to be spoken about. Fashion designers are the backend people. They are the story behind everything you see. It's not the designers but their masterpieces you see. For a designer to get a spotlight like this is difficult as there's no platform that does that. Miss Diva doing this is such a big thing because it's not just for us designers to take recognition of our designs, but also for spreading awareness,” she insists.