Rinku Singh responds after SRK hilariously asks him Shadi kab hai? on birthday post: ‘Sabse pehle aapko bataaunga’

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has now responded to Shah Rukh Khan ’s playful question about his wedding plans, and he did it in pure filmy style. After the actor had teased him about shaadi kab hai , Rinku quoted one of SRK’s most famous lines from his 2006 film Don to explain that cricket leaves him with little room for anything else right now.

“Sir, cricket se date milna mushkil hi nahi… namumkin hai abhi. Par date milte hi sabse pehle aapko bataaunga,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), assuring the Bollywood star that he’ll be the first to know when the date is fixed.

The lighthearted exchange began when Rinku wished Shah Rukh on his 60th birthday, calling him “the best ever.” SRK, who co-owns Rinku’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, replied with affection and mischief in equal measure: “Thank u Rinku. Lots of love... and shaadi kab hai?”

The comment quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the warm camaraderie between the two — a bond that has only grown stronger since Rinku’s breakout IPL performances.

Away from the field, Rinku’s relationship with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj has often drawn public curiosity. The two got engaged in June 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Lucknow, after their relationship began in 2022 during the COVID-era IPL season.

As Rinku once recalled, it all started when he came across her picture online. “It was about some voting in her village. I thought she looked perfect for me. I wanted to text her but stopped myself initially,” he had said.

But after, Priya liked with some of his posts, he reached out. “I messaged her on Instagram, and that’s how it began. Within a couple of weeks, we were talking regularly, even before my matches. That’s when I started feeling the love,” he shared.

For now, the wedding date remains undecided— at least until cricket allows. But when it happens, Rinku has already confirmed the guest list starts with Shah Rukh Khan.