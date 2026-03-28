Sarah Mullally becomes first woman Archbishop of Canterbury in 1400 years; take a look
In a landmark ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, Sarah Mullally was formally installed as the first woman to lead the Church of England in its 1,400-year history
In a historic moment for the Church of England, Sarah Mullally has been formally installed as the Archbishop of Canterbury. The 64-year-old now faces a monumental task as she becomes the first woman to lead the church in its 1,400-year history. The ceremony took place on March 25, 2026 at Canterbury Cathedral in South East England, where she took her seat on the 13th-century Chair of St Augustine, marking the start of her public ministry.
Who is Sarah Mullally?
Before her ordination, Mullally built a distinguished career in healthcare. She worked as a cancer nurse within the UK’s National Health Service and went on to become director of nursing at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. At 37, she made history as the youngest chief nursing officer for England in 1999. Despite her success in public health, she has said she always felt drawn to a religious calling.
She was ordained as a priest in 2001 and left her government role in 2004, calling it one of the most significant decisions of her life. Her journey from healthcare to church leadership now marks a defining shift in the institution’s history.
Attendees at Canterbury Cathedral
The installation was attended by around 2,000 guests, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, with William representing King Charles III as heir to the throne. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also present, alongside senior clergy and global faith leaders.
For the occasion, Catherine wore a striking black-and-white houndstooth ensemble by Suzannah London, paired with a statement hat by Juliette Botterill and pearl cluster earrings, adding a polished finish to the historic event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More