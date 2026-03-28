Sarah Mullally becomes first woman Archbishop of Canterbury in 1400 years; take a look

In a historic moment for the Church of England, Sarah Mullally has been formally installed as the Archbishop of Canterbury. The 64-year-old now faces a monumental task as she becomes the first woman to lead the church in its 1,400-year history. The ceremony took place on March 25, 2026 at Canterbury Cathedral in South East England, where she took her seat on the 13th-century Chair of St Augustine, marking the start of her public ministry. Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally smiles as she departs following her installation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, south-east England on March 25, 2026. The Church of England became Britain's state establishment church following King Henry VIII's split from the Roman Catholic Church in the 1530s. The British monarch is its supreme governor, while the Archbishop of Canterbury is seen as the spiritual leader of Anglicans worldwide. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) (AFP)

Who is Sarah Mullally? Before her ordination, Mullally built a distinguished career in healthcare. She worked as a cancer nurse within the UK’s National Health Service and went on to become director of nursing at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. At 37, she made history as the youngest chief nursing officer for England in 1999. Despite her success in public health, she has said she always felt drawn to a religious calling.

She was ordained as a priest in 2001 and left her government role in 2004, calling it one of the most significant decisions of her life. Her journey from healthcare to church leadership now marks a defining shift in the institution’s history.