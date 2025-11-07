Skoda, Myntra, Haldiram's apologise for being too cool: The official apology statement trend goes viral on social media

Apologies are usually about owning up to mistakes, but not this time. The internet is now flooded with mock apology statements from brands and influencers who are “sorry” for being too amazing. From Skoda and Haldiram’s to designers like Rina Dhaka and chefs Ranveer Brar, Rakhee Vaswani, everyone’s joining the bandwagon. Tone? Playful, sarcastic, brimming with self-love. Brands and creators are faking apologies — not for blunders, we tell you why

So… Where did it all start?

The tongue-in-cheek trend reportedly began in the Philippines last year but has only recently caught fire in India. Each post follows the format of a serious corporate apology, complete with formal language and remorseful tone, but flips the script. Instead of admitting a blunder, brands “apologise” for exceeding customer expectations and causing cravings or obsessions.

Sorry, not sorry Chef Rakhee Vaswani shares, “As a chef and content creator, food is my language, not always the healthiest, but always made with love and flavour. With my page being my happy place, it’s me saying sorry for causing cravings and messing up diet/takeout plans, in effect, I’m saying ‘we’re so delicious we made you crave us’.” Designer Rina Dhaka adds, “Whoever started this trend, great idea! Expressing gratitude through humour is refreshing. On Insta, we have the freedom to be creative, and this trend celebrates that.”

Why it works According to brand strategist Kartik Shukla, it’s a clever way to build relatability and engagement. “This flips the typical brand apology on its head,” he explains, adding, “Instead of reacting defensively, brands reclaim the narrative and turn it into something witty and human. It makes the brand feel real, approachable and self-aware, all qualities that win online.” But a word of caution: “It’s fun and it works for instant buzz, but it’s not a long-term play.”

Here's a look at some examples: