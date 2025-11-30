Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's relationship timeline amid a postponed wedding: Here's how it started

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were expected to tie the knot in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. Their pre-wedding celebrations had already lit up social media, with fans counting down to the big day.

But just as excitement peaked, things took an unexpected turn. Reports emerged on Sunday morning that Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, had been hospitalised due to a heart issue. Within hours, news broke that Palaash too had been admitted with viral symptoms and acidity complications. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, confirmed that the ceremonies had been postponed until both families recovered, assuring followers that health came first. Fortunately, both Smriti’s father and Palaash have since been discharged.

The health scares alone would have been enough to put celebrations on pause but a spark of controversy began online when Smriti quietly deleted her proposal and engagement posts from her social media account. Surprisingly, the posts are still part of Palaash's social media account, leading fans to believe that the story might have more than what meets the eye. But as we wait for an update, here's a look back at their relationship timeline.

How it started The relationship itself goes back to 2019. The two reportedly began dating that year, choosing to keep the romance largely under wraps. Despite coming from different creative worlds, they connected over shared ambition, discipline and work ethic.

Going public After years of subtle comments and the rare social-media appearance, the couple finally made it official in July 2024. They marked five years together with a heartfelt post, giving fans the first real glimpse of their equation.