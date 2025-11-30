Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's relationship timeline amid a postponed wedding: Here's how it started
Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s relationship timeline traces their journey from a quiet 2019 romance to a viral proposal
Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were expected to tie the knot in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. Their pre-wedding celebrations had already lit up social media, with fans counting down to the big day.
But just as excitement peaked, things took an unexpected turn. Reports emerged on Sunday morning that Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, had been hospitalised due to a heart issue. Within hours, news broke that Palaash too had been admitted with viral symptoms and acidity complications. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, confirmed that the ceremonies had been postponed until both families recovered, assuring followers that health came first. Fortunately, both Smriti’s father and Palaash have since been discharged.
The health scares alone would have been enough to put celebrations on pause but a spark of controversy began online when Smriti quietly deleted her proposal and engagement posts from her social media account. Surprisingly, the posts are still part of Palaash's social media account, leading fans to believe that the story might have more than what meets the eye. But as we wait for an update, here's a look back at their relationship timeline.
How it started
The relationship itself goes back to 2019. The two reportedly began dating that year, choosing to keep the romance largely under wraps. Despite coming from different creative worlds, they connected over shared ambition, discipline and work ethic.
Going public
After years of subtle comments and the rare social-media appearance, the couple finally made it official in July 2024. They marked five years together with a heartfelt post, giving fans the first real glimpse of their equation.
A tattoo that spoke louder than words
Following India’s Women’s World Cup win, Palaash revealed a tattoo dedicated to Smriti — her initials and jersey number inked on his hand. While neither spoke of the significance of the ink, fans were quick to notice it on an Instagram post Palaash had made celebrating the team's win.
The stadium proposal
Then came the moment that turned their love story into a viral spectacle. At DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where Smriti lifted the World Cup trophy, Palaash proposed in front of teammates and cheering supporters. A video shared by Smriti (now deleted) showed her teammates dancing and celebrating as she showed off her ring. The clip remains available on Palaash’s Instagram handle.
The big day fans are still waiting for
Their haldi and sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place last weekend, with family, friends and teammates in attendance. But with health emergencies unfolding on both sides, the wedding now stands postponed — with a new date yet to be announced.
In their first public gesture since the whole fiasco, both Smriti and Palaash added a nazar emoji to their Instagram bios yesterday, a symbol believed to ward off negative energy. So despite the unexpected halt and the online chatter around deleted posts, the hope is strong.