It could be a loved one, the love of your life, or even someone you thought was going to nestle their way into one of those honours — absence, for better or worse, always gnaws harder than presence. If you've not been feeling the festive cheer, despite your feeds and streets overflowing with Christmas spirit, we have just the picks for you which will help you — not get into it, but maybe see the point of the bigger picture.

Solo Christmas on the cards? These songs and movies feel like company (Photo: Getty Images)