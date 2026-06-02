The global rise of AI grandma

If AI animals can cry on cue and animated bananas can spin revenge arcs, it was only a matter of time before the internet found comfort in something closer to home. Say hello to the AI grandma, popping up on your feed with nuggets of traditional wisdom, from beauty fixes to everyday health tips. Speaking in gentle tones, these virtual grannies share daadi-naani nuskhes many of us have grown up hearing, making them feel instantly familiar. These AI characters pop up on your feed with nuggets of traditional wisdom (AI Generated Image)

What’s more, this isn’t just an Indian trend. AI grandmas are showing up across cultures — Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Japanese and Italian — each rooted in its own traditions but following a similar formula.