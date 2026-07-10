Watchman at night and MMA aspirant by day: Meet the viral fighter guard Vicky Singh Tomkyal

When most people are winding down after a long day, 24-year-old MMA fighter Vicky Singh Tomkyal begins his night shift as a security guard. But come sunrise and he swaps his guard uniform for training gear, to chase his dream of making it big in mixed martial arts. His relentless routine recently caught the internet’s attention after a Reel showing him working security at a wedding went viral, clocking nearly two million views. A reel showing Vicky working security at a wedding went viral, clocking nearly two million views.

Hailing from Munsyari in Uttarakhand, Tomkyal says the security job isn’t a backup plan but the only way to afford his training while supporting his family. “Training is expensive. I need a proper diet, and sometimes I have to pay for injuries too. My job as a security guard helps me support my family and keep my dream alive. I don’t want to be a burden on my parents,” he says.

Without access to a professional gym, Tomkyal trains using tyres, walls and public grounds, improvising with whatever equipment he can find. He believes many talented Indian fighters face the same struggle. “Humare desh mein bahut talent hai fighters mein. Lekin sport tab tak nahi badhega jab tak fighters ko khud apna kharcha khud nahi uthana padega. Agar sahi support mile, sponsorship mile, gym mile, toh hum sirf training pe focus kar sakte hain. Abhi toh energy dono jagah baantni padti hai, naukri mein bhi, sapne mein bhi.”

He started uploading videos of his training sessions to social media in the hope of being noticed in a sport that still receives limited mainstream attention in India. “Maine social media isliye choose kiya kyunki wahi ek jagah hai jahan koi bhi dekh sakta hai, bina kisi connection ke. Mere paas bade platform tak pahunchne ka aur koi raasta nahi tha. Toh maine socha, camera on karo aur apni mehnat dikhao.”

The gamble paid off. Videos of him training with makeshift equipment, including a punching bag fashioned from a pillow and a gas cylinder, have drawn thousands of comments from people calling him an inspiration. The overwhelming response, he says, has changed the way he looks at his future.

“Earlier, I thought no one would notice my efforts. Now, when so many people support me, I feel that my hard work matters. It has given me more confidence and made me take my future even more seriously,” says Tomkyal, who hopes the growing attention will eventually translate into sponsorships and better opportunities to focus on the sport he loves.