Weekly Horoscope: Here's what the first New Moon of 2026 has in store for your sun sign

The cosmic clock is ticking, and it’s time to move from dreaming to doing. This week kicks off with the first New Moon of 2026 on January 18th in the grounded sign of Capricorn; this means that the intentional seeds you plant now could sprout much faster than you expect. As we transition into Aquarius Season on January 19th, the energy shifts from the solo climb to the collective vision. Here is your guide to navigating this powerful week.

Aries The New Moon hits your career sector, Aries. It’s time for a professional reset that aligns with your true self-worth. When Aquarius season starts on the 19th, look toward your community. Your next level isn't a solo mission; say yes to collaborations.

Taurus Stop playing small. This New Moon encourages a ‘commit or quit’ energy regarding your long-term dreams. As Mars enters Aquarius on the 23rd, take a bold professional step. Success doesn’t have to follow the old rules to be real.

Gemini Limbo is over. The Capricorn New Moon demands clear decisions on intimacy and shared finances. As the Sun enters Aquarius, your curiosity returns. Follow what excites you — whether it’s a new course or a spontaneous trip.

Cancer Redefine your boundaries. This week brings a ‘no more half-answers’ vibe to your relationships. As the Aquarius season activates your intimacy sector, stop carrying emotional weight alone. Choose bonds that meet you halfway.

Leo Productivity hits different when it’s rooted in self-respect. Use the New Moon to edit your daily routines. When Mars enters your relationship sector on the 23rd, be honest about what you need from those closest to you.

Virgo Pleasure isn't a distraction; it’s a requirement. Focus on creativity and romance this week. As the energy shifts to Aquarius on the 19th, ground that inspiration into a new, healthy daily system that supports your ambition.

Libra What does home mean to you? Reset your emotional safety net. As the week progresses, the vibe lightens. Aquarius season invites you to play, create, and remember that self-expression is an essential part of your stability.

Scorpio Stop the internal monologues and start the real conversations. The New Moon calls for a mindset reset. As Mars enters your home sector on the 23rd, focus on building an environment that actually supports the person you are becoming.

Sagittarius No more excuses regarding your finances. Set intentions for self-sufficiency and sustainable growth. When Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, expect exciting conversations that help you share your voice more freely.

Capricorn This is your personal reset. With the New Moon in your sign, don't just tweak your goals — redefine your identity. Write your intentions as if they are already in motion. The structure you build now is your bridge to a bold new future.