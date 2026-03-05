When Dhoni, Dravid, and Yuvraj caught up at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand wedding; take a look at the guest list
The wedding of Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun, wasn’t just a family affair; it became a cricket carnival with legends from every era attending. Watch
It was a day of love, nostalgia, and cricketing reunions in Mumbai as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. While the couple’s wedding radiated elegance, what truly made it a once-in-a-generation moment was the gathering of India’s greatest cricketing legends, all under one roof.
For fans, it was nothing short of a dream come true, a flashback to India’s golden cricketing eras, with stalwarts from the 1980s to the 2010s coming together to celebrate the next chapter in the Tendulkar family.
A who’s who of Indian cricket
The wedding venue in south Mumbai glittered not just with lights, but with star power. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni drew massive attention on arrival, with fans and photographers thronging for a glimpse of the former India captain. Close behind was India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, who made a brief but warm appearance alongside his wife Natasha Jain before gearing up for India’s T20 World Cup semi-final later that evening.
The guest list read like a hall of fame. Sunil Gavaskar and Marshneil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Ravi Shastri were all spotted greeting Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, marking a rare moment where generations of Indian cricket stood side by side.
Adding to the nostalgia, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, and Virender Sehwag also joined the festivities. Suresh Raina came with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, while Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and Aakash Chopra, along with Aakshi Mathur, made the evening a celebration of old friendships.
Young faces like Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer mingled with legends such as Ajinkya Rahane, Ashish Nehra, and Dilip Vengsarkar, showing that the Tendulkar connection bridges generations.
Power, fame, and family
It wasn’t just cricketers filling the guest list. The celebrations drew personalities from across fields. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, long-time family friends of the Tendulkars, were closely involved in the festivities. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added a dash of Bollywood glamour, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker were also spotted. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar joined the celebration, underscoring the event’s star-studded status.
From the cricket board’s top brass, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, Jay Shah, and India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar (with his wife) were also in attendance.
For cricket fans, Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding wasn’t just about romance; it was a nostalgic reunion that bridged decades of Indian cricket. From Dhoni to Dravid, Raina to Kumble, nearly every era had a representative on the dance floor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More