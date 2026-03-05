When Dhoni, Dravid, and Yuvraj caught up at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand wedding; take a look at the guest list

It was a day of love, nostalgia, and cricketing reunions in Mumbai as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. While the couple’s wedding radiated elegance, what truly made it a once-in-a-generation moment was the gathering of India’s greatest cricketing legends, all under one roof.

The wedding venue in south Mumbai glittered not just with lights, but with star power. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni drew massive attention on arrival, with fans and photographers thronging for a glimpse of the former India captain. Close behind was India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, who made a brief but warm appearance alongside his wife Natasha Jain before gearing up for India’s T20 World Cup semi-final later that evening.

For fans, it was nothing short of a dream come true, a flashback to India’s golden cricketing eras, with stalwarts from the 1980s to the 2010s coming together to celebrate the next chapter in the Tendulkar family.

The guest list read like a hall of fame. Sunil Gavaskar and Marshneil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Ravi Shastri were all spotted greeting Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, marking a rare moment where generations of Indian cricket stood side by side.

Adding to the nostalgia, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan, and Virender Sehwag also joined the festivities. Suresh Raina came with wife Priyanka Chaudhary, while Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and Aakash Chopra, along with Aakshi Mathur, made the evening a celebration of old friendships.