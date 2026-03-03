Yuvraj Singh dropped a chappal emoji under Abhishek Sharma’s new social media post; here’s the story behind it
After Abhishek Sharma’s match-winning fifty against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, mentor Yuvraj Singh did what he does best, kept his protégé humble
As India storm into the semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and move within touching distance of defending their title, the one missing piece in the puzzle remains star opener Abhishek Sharma’s form. However, the left-handed, hard-hitting batter had already shown glimpses of his prowess earlier in the tournament.
In India’s thumping 72-run win over Zimbabwe in their final Super Eights fixture last week, Abhishek smashed a quickfire half-century to remind everyone of his capabilities. But while Abhishek’s knock earned applause from fans, it also drew a hilarious comment from his mentor Yuvraj Singh, the now-viral chappal emoji.
Yuvraj’s signature move
After Abhishek shared pictures from the match on Instagram, Yuvraj cheekily dropped a slipper emoji under the post, a symbol of mock-discipline he’s been using for years with his protégé. The playful jab has become a running joke between the two. “Waah sir Abhishek waah great innings but what a splendid shot to get out on! Laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi maante! Special chappal waiting for you now Abhishek Sharma,” Yuvraj had once written on X (formerly Twitter) after the youngster’s fiery IPL innings in 2024.
Even earlier this year, when Abhishek scored a record-breaking 135 against England, Yuvraj finally skipped the “chappal” line, prompting Abhishek to tease back that he was relieved to see a compliment without a slipper threat.
The story behind the ‘chappal’ reference
The inside joke has roots in Abhishek’s early training days. Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, explained the origin on Taruwar Kohli’s podcast Find a Way. “When Abhishek was playing, I said if you could control his nightlife — Yuvraj did exactly that. He kept the shoes in his hands... that reference to slippers... so he turned out okay. Wild horses need to be tamed by catching their hair firmly,” he said.
Now in the midst of the IPL 2026 season, Abhishek continues to thrive under Yuvraj’s watchful eye, both on and off the field. Their mix of humour and discipline, sealed with that legendary chappal emoji, remains one of Indian cricket’s most endearing mentor-student bonds.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More