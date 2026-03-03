Yuvraj Singh dropped a chappal emoji under Abhishek Sharma’s new social media post; here’s the story behind it

As India storm into the semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup and move within touching distance of defending their title, the one missing piece in the puzzle remains star opener Abhishek Sharma’s form. However, the left-handed, hard-hitting batter had already shown glimpses of his prowess earlier in the tournament. Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma

In India’s thumping 72-run win over Zimbabwe in their final Super Eights fixture last week, Abhishek smashed a quickfire half-century to remind everyone of his capabilities. But while Abhishek’s knock earned applause from fans, it also drew a hilarious comment from his mentor Yuvraj Singh, the now-viral chappal emoji.