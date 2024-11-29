Menu Explore
Life has completely changed for us: Aditi Dev Sharma on welcoming baby girl

ByS Farah Rizvi
Nov 29, 2024 11:09 AM IST

Actor-couple Aditi Dev Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja are overjoyed after welcoming a baby girl last month, they share daughter's first picture

Actor couple Aditi Dev Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja are overjoyed after welcoming a baby girl last month. Recently, the couple decided to share the news and their daughter's first picture. “Life has completely changed for us. It was very different when Sartaj, our five-year-old son, was born. We waited for the right time to share the news,” says Sharma, who was last seen on television playing the lead in Katha Ankahee (2023).

Actor Aditi Dev Sharma with her daughter
Actor Aditi Dev Sharma with her daughter

Reflecting on her journey, Sharma shared how her approach to her second pregnancy was different from her first. “My second pregnancy was very different from my first. I feel I was more prepared and went with the flow of being part of this wholesome experience of motherhood. I remember I had put on 22 kgs back then and shied away from things—I wanted to hide myself. I wasn’t comfortable with people seeing me with a baby bump. During my second pregnancy, over the course of nine months, I learned to love myself and enjoy the experience of bearing a life and sharing it with everyone. It’s a magical phenomenon, and nothing is more beautiful than this.”

For Sharma, this new chapter also gave her precious time to bond with her son Sartaj. “We both, and of course our parents, wanted to complete our family. Sartaj, our five-year-old son, was eager to have a baby sister. The best part of having my second baby was that I got a lot of time to be with my son, which wasn’t possible in the last few years due to work. That’s what makes me happier.”

The couple plans to name their baby soon, as they are yet to zero in on a name and are gearing up to celebrate the infant’s first Lohri in a grand way.

