We are currently in the luckiest manifestation window of the year: Welcome the opening of the Lion's Gate Portal!

Were you feeling particularly hopeful this weekend? Or even if things didn't go to plan, did you find yourself handling the disappointment way smoother? The Lion's Gate Portal is knocking on your door and here's how to make the best use of it!

It's not a glitch in the matrix, it's the energies of the Lion's Gate portal finally being thrown open for this year. The shift in question commenced on July 26 and is set to see itself through to August 11, with the cosmic energies set to peak on August 8 — marking the ceremonious 8/8 Lion's Gate portal.

For those of us that have their daily spiritual practices in place and essentially manifest all year round, this comes as no new information. But knowing the exact reason as to why for centuries on end this period of time has been considered spiritually explosive and abundantly powerful, can actually go a long way in helping one properly tap into the frequency of optimism — which is often the hardest step to achieve despite extensive inner work.

In astronomic terms, the Earth, Sun and the star Sirius have now started coming into direct alignment with the Galactic Centre. What this does in terms of astrology, is that it births a portal, on the threshold of which, nothing is quite impossible. This is akin to receiving direct downloads from the galaxy right into your energetic field — have you been feeling a pull to a certain person, place, direction? Don't fight it, that's your intuition picking up these downloads!

Year on year, the potency of this threshold is believed to reach its full potential on August 8 which marks the 8/8 portal. The number 8 in itself, especially fortified in the eighth month of the year (August), signifies the frequency of infinity, essentially making the potential for manifestation infinite on this day.

So what to do?

Stop thinking small! Close your eyes and think of your wildest dreams. Imagine what it would feel like to achieve it, hold it, be it. What this portal does is magnify your vision to the Universe in no uncertain terms. Even if you find yourself to be a cynic, this is that one stretch during the year where you must turn your practical naysaying voice down and follow only one rule — that magic is real!

So what will you be focusing your intentions on, this Lion's Gate portal?