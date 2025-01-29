Logan Paul shares cryptic post announcing boxing fight with brother Jake Paul; netizens call bluff, ‘damn..rent was due’

Logan Paul, 29, recently took to social media platforms with a cryptic announcement that has left fans buzzing. The influencer, known for his past matches with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and more recently Mike Tyson, shared a poster teasing a potential match with his brother, Jake Paul who is 28. The post read, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @StreamOnMax.” The promotional image depicted the Paul brothers facing off, both shirtless, with Jake wearing diamond-studded brass knuckles hanging from a chain. Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Fans reacted with a mix of confusion and excitement, flooding the comments with remarks like, “You're trolling? Right..... right?” and “WHAT IS REAL LIFE ANYMORE?!?!🤣😭.” Others shared mixed feelings, with one commenting, “Damn rent was due 😭🙏” and another expressing scepticism: “I’m smelling clickbait.” A few even humorously speculated, “Is it me or is it giving island boys kissing for clout?” Other big names also commented on the alleged fight with MMA fighter Dillon Danis (who lost to Jake in October 2023) saying, “Dillon Danis knows all. This isn’t a fight; they’re just pretending to build up hype, probably for either some bullshit reality TV show or documentary. Mark my words.”

Details about the event are still scarce, including the location and nature of the competition. However, if it turns out to be a boxing match, Jake might have the upper hand with 11 wins under his belt since his 2020 debut; his most recent win was against 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson in a bout streamed on Netflix. Logan, on the other hand, has fought four times, securing only the one win against Dillon and hasn't stepped into the ring since. The announcement has certainly stirred up interest, though fans remain divided on whether the match will actually happen, and if it does, what it will look like.