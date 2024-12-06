Love the wild? time to fly to Dudhwa National Park! Untitled Story

Blessed with enchanting Terai forests that house an array of birds and wildlife, the Dudhwa National Park has been attracting a high number of visitors, not just from the region, but also from across India. With Kishanpur, a popular attraction known for its diverse bird species, and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve spreads to a massive 495.9 square miles. Now, travelling to the Dudhwa National Park has simplified further, as you can now travel by air. The forest scene from the region(Aruna Singh)

Other than commuting by road, now one can take a helicopter ride to reach the park. The service from Lucknow airport to Dudhwa Park was initiated last week and it costs the patrons ₹5,000 per person for a one-way ride. “This will make it easier for the visitors who want to save road travel time, and we have already started to get visitors via chopper,” adds Rengaraju.

Rengaraju T, Deputy Director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, says, “The park is open to visitors till June next year and every year since the pandemic, we have been witnessing an increased number of footfalls. The park is among a few that offer much lower vehicle density compared to other more well-known parks. Also, we haven’t increased the cost of lodging starting from ₹5,500 for a cottage per night.”

A veteran wildlife photographer, Aruna Singh who visits the park frequently, says, “For me, Dudhwa is like my paradise. Capturing its flora-fauna in my camera seems impossible. Be it the Kishanpur lake or the dense Dudhwa jungle, it has something to surprise for all. When I took my family on a safari trip last year, all 12 of us were left bewildered when we spotted a tiger. Sab khamosh ho gaye thhe. That memory is still so fresh.”

Dr Able Lawrence, who works with the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, and is an ardent birder, calls it a great place to be for any wildlife lover. “The place boasts of iconic birds, including Lesser Adjutant, Grey Headed Fish Eagle, Crested Hawk-Eagle, Great Slaty Woodpecker and many more. As a birdwatcher, the restrictions on foot movement hampers birding and bird photography, but if you have a fieldscope, you will be amazed at the vast grassland ecosystem.”

Things to do

Birdwatching: With over 450 species of birds, Dudhwa National Park is a paradise for birdwatchers.

Elephant rides: Traverse the jungle atop gentle giants, and discover the park’s rich biodiversity.

Jeep safaris: Conducted in morning and evening shifts for an immersive wildlife experience. Online booking for jeep safari is available too.

Camping: For those seeking a closer connection to Nature, camping in the forest is an incredible experience.

Interaction with local tribes: A visit to Dudhwa is incomplete without experiencing the rich cultural heritage of the local Tharu tribe, who have lived in harmony with the park’s wilderness for generations.