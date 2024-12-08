Lucknow: History set to repeat itself with a play that was staged 1976

A play Surya Ki Antim Kiran Se Surya Ki Pehli Kiran Tak, based on historical-mythological story by Surendra Verma will be staged in the city after hiatus of 48 long years. Actors of the play Surya Ki Antim Kiran Se Surya Ki Pehli Kiran Tak in Lucknow

Earlier, directed by the late theatre legend Urmil Thapliyal the play is being revisited and helmed by KK Agarwal, who watched the play back then as an audience. “It’s like life coming to a full circle. It’s phenomenal that today I am 76 and I am directing a play that was staged back in 1976 in Lucknow. At that time Darpan group had presented it. See how history repeats itself and few are lucky to witness it happening in front of you. Also, Anil Rastogi who was part of the play then will be there with us,” informs Agarwal.

The play revolves around human relationships through the practice of Niyoga prevalent in India centuries ago. It was based on a story of king Okkak and queen Shilvati who lived before Christ in the Malla kingdom located in the eastern region. The theatrical will have best of local artistes including Abhishek Singh, Ankita Dixit, Mini, Bhanu Pandey and others.

With this play the writer-director KK Agarwal be directing his twenty fifth play and is elated to complete silver jubilee with this historical presentation, “I have not only directed but written plays as well as authored six books on different topics,” Agarwal who came up with new group Abhivyakti Cultural and Welfare Society that focuses on human issues and stories including environment, global warming and more.”

What: Surya Ki Antim Kiran Se Surya Ki Pehli Kiran Tak

Where: Sant Gadge Maharaj Auditorium

When: December 9

Time:6.30pm

Tickets: Book My Show