Film director Madhur Bhandarkar who had travelled to Puerto Vallarta just a few months ago, is devastated at the developing news and images of buses being torched, roadblocks, and mayhem across the city after the killing of reported killing of cartel boss El Mencho. Madhur Bhandarkar: I’m saddened to see what’s happening in Puerto Vallarta

The director who enjoyed his getaway in resort town, has keenly been watching the developments of the rising unrest that broke out there.

Speaking to HT City, he says, “My friends started sending me videos and clips of the unrest due to the mafia killing in Puerto Vallarta and I felt deeply saddened and disappointed to see that. I was there about six months back and had the most remarkable stay."

He adds, “It's a city which is so vibrant, with beautiful architecture and beaches and with such friendly and generous local folks. It also has some of the best restaurants and being a foodie, I loved it. You come across bands playing on the roads and even if you take a walk on the beach at 3 am and you'll find it buzzing with tourists.”

The director elaborates, "There was a lot of traffic and I used to say, ‘Hamare India jaisa lagta hai’. It was also so well planned and well made. I was mesmerised by everything Puerto Vallarta had and I hope that it comes back to normalcy and stays the same. It deserves to be kept that way.”