Maha Kumbh 2025 | Actor Sonal Chauhan: My Prayagraj visit transformed me, returned as a new person

Actor Sonal Chauhan describes her recent Maha Kumbh experience as deeply enriching, calling it a journey that has transformed her from within. “This was my second Kumbh. I had been to the Ardh Kumbh in 2019, and this time, I just felt a calling — Kumbh jaana hai — and everything aligned perfectly,” she shares. Actor Sonal Chauhan at Maha Kumbh

Unlike her usual travels with family or friends, Chauhan made this pilgrimage alone: “I typically prefer company, whether for work or leisure. But this time, something mystical guided me. I never even felt alone — thousands of people gathered, all drawn by a single divine call. It was truly magical. I believe if you take the first step, the rest follows. And trust me, I have returned as a new person.”

For Chauhan, the journey was a spiritual awakening, rooted in her devotion to Lord Shiva. “It is believed that Lord Shiva reveals himself at Kumbh in different forms — kisi bhi bhes mein milte hi hain Shiv tumhe. Being an ardent devotee, I feel he orchestrated this journey for me.”

The Adipurush (2023) and The Ghost (2022) actor also revealed a surprising shift in her career upon returning from Kumbh. “I went with a free mind, and everything changed. As soon as I came back, I got confirmation for a major web series that I had been in talks for. The shoot begins in April, and it is slated for a year-end release.”