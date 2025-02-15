Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh 2025 | Actor Sonal Chauhan: My Prayagraj visit transformed me, returned as a new person

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 15, 2025 07:01 PM IST

Actor Sonal Chauhan describes her recent Maha Kumbh experience as deeply enriching and a learning experience

Actor Sonal Chauhan describes her recent Maha Kumbh experience as deeply enriching, calling it a journey that has transformed her from within. “This was my second Kumbh. I had been to the Ardh Kumbh in 2019, and this time, I just felt a calling — Kumbh jaana hai — and everything aligned perfectly,” she shares.

Actor Sonal Chauhan at Maha Kumbh
Actor Sonal Chauhan at Maha Kumbh

Unlike her usual travels with family or friends, Chauhan made this pilgrimage alone: “I typically prefer company, whether for work or leisure. But this time, something mystical guided me. I never even felt alone — thousands of people gathered, all drawn by a single divine call. It was truly magical. I believe if you take the first step, the rest follows. And trust me, I have returned as a new person.”

For Chauhan, the journey was a spiritual awakening, rooted in her devotion to Lord Shiva. “It is believed that Lord Shiva reveals himself at Kumbh in different forms — kisi bhi bhes mein milte hi hain Shiv tumhe. Being an ardent devotee, I feel he orchestrated this journey for me.”

The Adipurush (2023) and The Ghost (2022) actor also revealed a surprising shift in her career upon returning from Kumbh. “I went with a free mind, and everything changed. As soon as I came back, I got confirmation for a major web series that I had been in talks for. The shoot begins in April, and it is slated for a year-end release.”

