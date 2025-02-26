Kesar milk for marriage to rice for wealth: What to offer Lord Shiva with your Monday fasts for the blessings you seek

The country is observing the holy occasion of Maha Shivratri today with many observing fasts and paying their obeisance to Lord Shiva. However, beyond Maha Shivratri, observing weekly fasts on Monday is said to bring devotees of Mahadev immense blessings and favour in, all sphere of their life. That being said, there is always that one pressing desire, yet unfulfilled, that we look to the heavens for. For some it is finding their life partner, for some it is amassing wealth, for others, it may be conceiving their child. Now one's relationship with and faith in God are deeply personal facets, but doing things by the book can only bring one good fortune. So for those who are disciplined enough to see through their weekly fasts and maybe even make their way to a Shiv Mandir to revere the holy Shivling, knowing what exactly to offer can do no harm. What to offer Lord Shiva with your Monday fasts

If it is everlasting love, marriage and that lasting feeling of settlement you seek, offering kesar milk to the Shivling is believed to be able to accelerate the hunt for your life partner.

If it is wealth, abundance and unwavering prosperity that you desire, offering rice to the Shivling will help you enter the phase of your life where the process of being financially elevated and settled will stand amplified.

If you are among the lucky ones to have already found your life partner but seek more harmony, understanding and sync in the relationship you share, offering honey to the Shivling is believed to do the trick. Incidentally, this also applies to a general sense of harmony when it comes to your familial and societal relationships.

Having Mangal dosh in your chart, can seriously add unnecessary roadblocks on your rise to success. It is not impossible to succeed with this dosh in your chart, but carrying it has the ability to turn the pace of progress in your life, rather glacial. Those aware of such a placement, and actively contending with it, know the woes that come with. Offering masoor dal to the Shivling is believed to relieve one of this burden.

Finally, if conceiving a child is proving to be tougher and longer drawn-out than anticipated, offering dhatura flowers to the Shivling is believed to lead you to a full family life, the way you desire.

For all those who believe and all those who fast, we hope your desires come to fruition at the soonest.