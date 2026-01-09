Mahhi Vij shuts down trolls questioning adoption of kids after divorce with Jay Bhanushali: Bachche anath...

Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, announced their divorce on January 4, 2026, after 14 years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement, citing "parting ways on a journey called life" and emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their three children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer. Mahhi Vij

Ever since the duo confirmed the news about their divorce, their have been speculations about the real reason behind their divorce, with many fans trolling the ex-couple for their decision, news about Mahhi taking alimony and more.

Now, taking to her YouTube channel, Mahhi shared her first vlog, addressing rumours and trolls. In the video, Mahhi slammed allegations of taking ₹5 crore in alimony, saying, "Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad".

In her vlog, Mahhi also addressed criticism about adopting kids, emphasizing that she and Jay will co-parent and provide love to their children. "Aur aisa kuch nahi hai ki bachche bilkul anaath sadak pe aa gaye hain. Aisa kuch nahi hai...," she added.

Mahhi highlighted the importance of handling divorce respectfully, saying, "I feel my kids will feel proud of both Jay and me-that it's okay, Mum and Dad decided they didn't want to continue, but they did it respectfully".

On Sunday, both Jay and Mahhi shared a note on social media announcing that they have ended their 14-year marriage. The note read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali."