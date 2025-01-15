Mattu Pongal 2025: The Tamil celebration honouring our hardworking cattle

With 394.6 million acres of India's soil being farmland, the special significance cattle holds for us is insurmountable. And that is the sentiment that is honoured with grand celebrations on the occasion of Mattu Pongal. Mattu Pongal is being celebrated today, Wednesday, January 15. The rituals, traditions and customs observed on this day highlight the reverence of animals, particularly in the Tamil culture. While there is a lot of religiosity and routine surrounding the day, at the heart of it, Mattu Pongal is a day when the community gets together to truly thank the cattle for their unmatched contributions across the agricultural spectrum. Mattu Pongal 2025 is being celebrated today, January 15(Photos: X/smrititnfc, SatsangTweets)

Also an important subtext of the festival is the day marking the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai, associated with the harvest of rice and other crops. Coming back to the topic of honouring cattle, the day traditionally involves a series of elaborate rituals, centered around the hallowed cattle.

The day begins with farmers and cattle owners, bathing the cattle with herbal pastes and scents, ensuring they are well-groomed for the whole day's worth of festivities. The cattle are then thoroughly decorated with tikas, vibrant motifs on their horns, garlands, bells and even colour cloth draped over their bodies. The subsequent puja focuses on seeking blessings for their health and prosperity by paying obeisance to deities like Lord Ganesha and Lord Murugan.

The cattle are then further pampered by being fed concoctions of ghee, sugar, jaggery and rice followed by additional treats like coconuts, sugarcanes and bananas. The absolute highlight of the day however, are the bullock cart races. Friendly in their nature, these are accompanied with music, dance, chants and feasts with the women donning colourful sarees and the men folk turning out in traditional attires like the dhoti.

We wish you all a happy Mattu Pongal!