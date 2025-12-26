Max Amini on meeting Anupam Kher, visiting India: There is no place like India

One of the most impactful moments of his visit was his time in Dharavi, where he met underprivileged children. Unlike curated tourist experiences, Amini deliberately chose to see the realities of the city. “The very first time I visited, my friend said he wanted to show me nice places. I said, I don’t want to see nice things, I want to go to the slums,” shares Max, adding that what he witnessed there left him shaken and inspired in equal measure. “It was heart-wrenching, I’ve never seen anything like it before,” he admits.

Iranian comedian-actor Max Amini’s recent visit to India turned into a deeply moving journey that went far beyond packed auditoriums and laughter-filled performances. For Max, the country revealed itself slowly – through its people, its streets, and, most importantly, its spirit. Reflecting on his time in India, Max shares: “One of the most powerful things about people here is that you don’t take everything so seriously. Even in the most chaotic situations, Indians respond with calm reassurance. The worst thing happens and someone just says, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ That philosophy is beautiful.”

Yet, what struck him most was not deprivation, but dignity. As he distributed fruits to the children, he noticed their calm demeanor and quiet discipline. “All the kids were smiling. They waited patiently, one by one. I’ve seen poverty in many parts of the world, and usually kids are aggressive or restless. Here, in India, they were peaceful. That really moved me.”

For Amini, the experience shattered stereotypes. “In India, even if people don’t have much, they still believe in giving. There’s a magic here – a sense of contentment I haven’t seen elsewhere.” Amini further adds that what sets his experience of India apart is its cultural depth: “This is a land that’s thousands of years old, culturally rich, spiritually rich. When a country has that kind of history, there’s a certain peace that comes with it. You can be from the north, south, east or west, speak different languages, follow different beliefs – and yet there’s acceptance. You’re Indian first. That’s incredibly powerful.”

During his global standup tour in Delhi and Mumbai, last month the performer also engaged with India's artistic landscape and attended a few theatre performances. He also connected with young artists through actor Anupam Kher's acting school. Ask him about connecting with the actor and Amini says Anupam Kher's stage presence has given him a new perspective on the craft. "When you see someone on stage, you realize how deeply they love performing. Anupam (Kher) is like a child on stage – completely alive, completely present."

The two connected instantly over their mutual love for acting and the process behind it. “When two people are open, honest and generous with their energy, there’s an ease. Speaking to him it’s like an endless conversation,” he says. Adding, “That’s what I felt here – in India as a whole, and in my time with Anupam sir. Every country teaches me something.”

When asked about his takeaway, Max shares: “From India, I take away acceptance, generosity and optimism. You’re lucky to come from a land that has this spirit. It reminds you that happiness doesn’t come from having more, but from being more open,” he concludes.