May 2025 predictions: Love, luck or career? This is what the cosmos has in store for you this Summer!

The month of May throws us into the core of Summer energy, marked by either the renewal of existing cycles or the dismantling of redundant ones. Astrologist and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim highlights the major themes for each of the 12 zodiacs for the month. What does the cosmos have in store for you in May 2025?(Photo: CBC)

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising!

Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

Glow up! That's the main theme for Aries this month. As a matter of fact, all that inner work will lead them to exude a magnetic charm which will have all the right kind of people being drawn to them. The dating scene seems lit this month for Aries but they are being advised to maintain their shadow work routine.

Taurus

(April 20 – May 20)

Taurus are planning ahead this month with a major switcheroo in how they approach their finances, especially when it comes to savings. This month may feel like a bit of a (stressful) hibernation period, but that is a big blessing in disguise — the bane and boon of being in Taurus season!

Gemini

(May 21 – June 21)

Geminis have been planning on a career switch for a while now — this month will prove quite seminal with regards to that trajectory. A literal change in career though, is contingent on a case to case basis. What will however, keep them grounded through this is their vibrant social life which will not suffer one bit (as it never does).

Cancer

(June 22 – July 22)

The focus is on finances and their growth this month for Cancers, with their professional strides also potentially gaining them respect amongst their industry peers. They are however, being advised to not share all their information, big or small, with anyone they don't completely trust.

Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

Leos are set to come out of their period of lull as they feel the energy trickling back into their body. Those struggling with sleep will see an improvement in their patterns, something which will have a direct bearing on how they approach their day-to-day. They are being warned however, of a certain secret they may find out about a partner or a parent later in the month.

Virgo

(August 23 – September 22)

Love and health are going to take up much of Virgos' time this month as they gain much-awaited clarity in a certain meaningful connection they have been toying back and forth with. They are also being made aware of a significant change in their meticulous daily schedule in the latter half of the month, complimenting their voraciously tended to health pursuits.

Libra

(September 23 – October 23)

Libras will be focusing on love this month — but then again, when aren't they? There are strong chances of a reconciliation though they must be vary of this returning partner. They are also set to have some intense realisations about their whacky spending habits later on in the month which will carry forward onto the rest of the year.

Scorpio

(October 24 – November 21)

Tower moments in terms of relationships will be defining May for Scorpios, though they are being advised to look at the next 4 weeks as an essential purge period. The potential unrest here however, stands balanced with smooth sailing times on the career front.

Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius is set to be bit by the travel bug and that too big time this May — and the thing is, the cosmos is pushing you to lean into the urge. An expedition of this sort will be significant in terms of meeting someone and falling in love or just get inspired by the concept of living again.

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns will feel at peace through the month as they acquaint themselves with fun, new equations — definitely romantic, but also platonic as well. The home is also a major theme this month as Cappys find themselves either frequently playing host, redecorating, or taking a concrete step in the direction of making their OWN home. It's a good month for sure!

Aquarius

(January 20 – February 18)

Conflict is the reigning theme for Aquarius this month, though if they tackle these situations skillfully, they can simply be episodes of well-meaning competition. That being said, harmony in the home, especially with siblings, will keep their minds at peace.

Pisces

(February 19 – March 20)

Pisces will find themselves reeling from a major setback that has taken about 2 years to unfold — the mental resolution of it may even leave them bedridden for a bit. That being said, they are set to bounce back strong in the latter half of the month, taking a more indulgent route to spend their time in a bid to fully heal — works (almost) every time!

We wish you a blessed start to the Summer!