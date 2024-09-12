MTV VMAs 2024: You've to scan Katy Perry's QR code tattoo to know what it means

Katy Perry was the cynosure of all eyes as she walked on the black carpet covered in body oil from head-to-toe, alongside her husband Orlando Bloom. She was the recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award and her look had to be eye-catchy. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white bra top paired with a low waist skirt from Who Decides War. Her hair was styled in wet, messy curls and it was the QR code tattoo on her lower back that took everyone by surpise. So, when you scan the QR code, it will land you to a page where you can pre-save her next album 143 which is set to release on September 20. Did you scan this QR code yet?

Katy also sported a futuristic arm accessory that was reminiscent of her Woman's World look. She went for a distressed and deconstructed look which looked apt for the event, given that you have to make a bold statement.

Orlando gave away the Video Vanguard Award to his wife and had the sweetest introduction for his wife.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom walked hand-in-hand on the black carpet.

“I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson. You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light, and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family,” he said.