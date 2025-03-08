Natalie Portman dating French musician Tanguy Destable after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied last year

Hollywood star Natalie Portman has seemingly moved on to a new chapter in her personal life. The Black Swan star is now in a relationship with French musician Tanguy Destable, according to a report by People magazine. Destable, 44, is best known by his stage name, Tepr. French publication Voici was the first to report on their romance, claiming that Portman, 43, had “fallen” for the producer. The magazine also teased “exclusive photos” of the pair in its latest edition. A French outlet first broke the news, claiming that Natalie Portman, had “fallen” for the 44-year-old music producer

This marks Portman’s first public relationship since finalising her divorce from Benjamin Millepied in March 2024. However, rumors previously swirled about her connection with actor Paul Mescal. In May of last year, Natali and Paul were spotted sharing a conversation and laughing outside a cocktail bar in North London. Despite speculation, their relationship was never confirmed. A source at the time clarified that they were simply friends. Mescal, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with singer Gracie Abrams since last year.

Although Natalie appears ready to move forward, her split from Millepied was reportedly challenging. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work,” a source had said in March last year..

The former couple’s separation quietly took place in 2023 amid allegations that Millepied had an affair with climate activist Camille Étienne, who was 25 at the time. Reports surfaced in June 2023 that Natalie had been trying to repair their marriage after more than a decade together and two children. Around that time, photos emerged online showing Millepied spending time with Étienne.

Even after confirming their breakup, Natalie and Millepied remained committed to co-parenting their two children—11-year-old Aleph and 8-year-old Amalia. The exes were spotted together on multiple occasions, prioritizing their family despite their separation.