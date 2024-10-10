Navratri day 8: Maa Mahagauri's tale of purity and transformation, the eighth of the Navadurgas

We are just a few days away from bidding adieu to Maa Durga, as the festive stretch of Navratri inches to a close. As we welcome the magic of day 8, we must begin by acquainting ourselves with the story and Maa Mahagauri. Maa Mahagauri represents the eighth avatar of the Navadurgas. Her name reflects the sentiment of purity, also carried in the simple white and golden drape that adorns her. Her vaahan (vehicle) is a white bull. She wields both a trident as well as damru in her hands. While one represents the part of her that goes to war, the other represents her innocence and piety. Day 8 of Navratri this year, dated October 10, is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri(Photos: X, Wikipedia)

The legend of Maa Mahagauri is one of timely transformation. It is in fact, Maa Kali, who transformed into Maa Mahagauri. The lore goes that to slay the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, an unmarried form of Goddess Parvati was needed. So when Maa Kali went to take a bath in the river Ganga, flowing through the Himalayas, from the blessings of Lord Brahma, she emerged as Maa Mahagauri. It is this version of Maa Mahagauri then, that eventually transforms into Maa Kalika and Maa Chandi.

Spiritually, Maa Mahagauri is said to preside over both the Vishuddha chakra as well as the Sahasrara chakra or the throat chakra and crown chakra. While the throat chakra is associated with the facets of communication, creativity and self-expression, the crown chakra represents the facets of inner knowing, evolving knowledge and transcendent wisdom.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Mahagauri by including something pink in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah' and:

'Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih।

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada॥',

in congruence with an offering of coconuts is also advised. Offering coconuts in prayer to Maa Mahagauri, represents a step towards being blessed with fertility and prosperity.

Shubh Navratri!