Navratri 2025 day 9: The day of Maa Siddhidatri, ninth of the Navadurgas

Just like that, we have made it through the entire stretch of Navratri. And on the ninth day, we bow our heads to the ninth of the Navadurgas, Maa Siddhidatri. She is considered the earliest incarnation of Goddess Parvati and is known to hold the eight divine powers, which she granted to the Trimurti. These powers are Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakambya, Ishitva, and Vashitva. Day 9 of Navratri this year, dated October 1, is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri (Photos: X)

Her story dates back to a time when the world was engulfed in complete darkness and void. She is credited with bringing the vision of the Universe into existence. Maa Siddhidatri came into being as a result of the intense meditation and penance performed by the Trimurti — Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. She assigned each of them their divine responsibilities. Brahma was made the creator of the worlds, Vishnu was tasked with protecting and preserving all creation, and Shiva was given the role of destroyer. It was also at this time that she granted them the eight extraordinary powers. Anima is the ability to reduce one’s body to an infinitely small size, Mahima is the power to enlarge the body immensely, Garima is the capability of becoming infinitely heavy, and Laghima is the power to become weightless. Prapti refers to the ability to be present everywhere at once, Prakambya is the power to achieve whatever one desires, Ishitva is the state of absolute lordship, and Vashitva is the ability to control and subdue everything.