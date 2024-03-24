 Neerja actor Sneha Wagh: I am lost in Holi vibes of Vrindavan - Hindustan Times
Neerja actor Sneha Wagh: I am lost in Holi vibes of Vrindavan

Deep Saxena
Mar 24, 2024

Actor Sneha Wagh’s three-day trip to temple town Vrindavan turned out to be a soulful sojourn. She terms it “an experience of a lifetime”.

Actor Sneha Wagh's three-day trip to temple town Vrindavan turned out to be a soulful sojourn. She terms it "an experience of a lifetime".

Sneha Wagh on her visit to Barsana, Vrindavan
Sneha Wagh on her visit to Barsana, Vrindavan

“I am lost in the Holi vibes of the city, it’s so mesmerising and spiritually connecting. Mahaul hi aisa hai, ki shabdon mein bayaan nahi kiya jaa sakta hain,” says the Jyoti (2009) actor before leaving the city on Saturday.

Wagh says, “I have seen a lot of it on TV and films but experiencing it live is a different thing. Despite the crowd and hardships, nothing else matters to you — everyone is soaked in Bhakti... sab Radhe Radhe hai yahan!”

Shena Wagh trying local cuisine on her visit to Vrindavan
Shena Wagh trying local cuisine on her visit to Vrindavan

Sharing her experience, she adds, “I am told that Holi yahan ek maine pehle shuru ho jati hai. So, on the second day, I noticed that everyone was drenched in colours but we were not. Then we went to Barsana and while on the staircase of Radha Rani temple some colours got sprinkled on us from nowhere! It was divine and since then there was no stopping. I also experienced phoolon-wali Holi. Wherever we passed by colours were just everywhere. In my entire life, I have not played so much colour.”

Sneha Wagh at Shri Radha Damodar Temple, Vrindavan
Sneha Wagh at Shri Radha Damodar Temple, Vrindavan

Sharing her experience further the actor says, “I think I have visited most of the temples there. The sea of devotees at Banke Bihari temple was unprecedented but still I had a great darshan. I went to Radha Vallabh, Radha Raman, Banke Bihari, Damodar, Shyam Sundar, Nidhi Van, Barsana, Govardhan Parvat parikrama and so many kunds. I even enjoyed local cuisine besides the different bhogs that you get at every temple. For the first time, I had aloo-ki-jabebi besides lassi, chaat and kachoris.”

On a signing-off note, Wagh shared, “Just recently my last TV show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan got over and I planned this amazing break. Let’s see what the Almighty has destined for me. I am sure jo bhi hoga accha hi hoga. Achayraji of Chandrodaya Mandir, asked me about my experience, main toh ek chote bacche ki tara rone lagi. I don’t know what bhaav it was, but for the first time, I was unable to control my tears. Trip toh over ho gaaya par mann abhi bhara nahi!”

Neerja actor Sneha Wagh: I am lost in Holi vibes of Vrindavan
