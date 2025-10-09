Netizens react after Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a billionaire: ‘Didn’t just break records, he broke the bank’

Social media went into overdrive after news broke that footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever footballer to join the billionaire club. According to Bloomberg report on Wednesday, the 40-year-old is now officially listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the net worth of the world’s wealthiest individuals. His total wealth, spanning career earnings, investments, and endorsements, is estimated at $1.4 billion (Rs12,352.08 crore). Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to enter the billionaire club (REUTERS)

Fans were quick to celebrate Cristiano’s incredible journey, from applauding his longevity on the pitch — playing at the highest level for more than two decades — to admiring how he has meticulously built a brand beyond football. Cristiano’s earning history, as highlighted in the report, underscores the breadth of his career. Between 2002 and 2023, he earned over $550 million (Rs. 4,869.57 crore) in salaries while representing some of Europe’s most storied clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Off the pitch, Cristiano’s decade-long deal with Nike, reportedly worth nearly $18 million (Rs. 159.25 crore) per year, laid the foundation for his financial empire. Endorsements with luxury brands like Armani and Castrol added more than $175 million (Rs. 1,554 crore) to his net worth. His 2023 transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr reportedly brought him a tax-free annual salary and bonuses of around $200 million (Rs. 17,760 crore), alongside perks such as a $30 million (Rs. 2,664 crore) signing bonus. When Cristiano extended his contract for another two years, his projected earnings soared past $400 million (Rs. 35,520 crore), keeping him active in professional football until his 42nd birthday.

On the international stage, Cristiano’s exploits for Portugal are equally remarkable. He has scored over 125 goals for his national team, making him the top scorer in men’s international football history. He has also lifted major trophies for Portugal, including the 2016 UEFA European Championship and has two UEFA Nations League trophies (2019, 2025) as well, cementing his status as one of the game’s all-time greats.