Netizens say 'We stand with Shami' after religious leader calls Indian pacer a 'criminal' for not fasting during Ramzan

Social media erupted in support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami after he faced criticism for not observing a fast while playing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The pacer, who was in action against New Zealand and Australia, found himself at the center of controversy following remarks from religious leader Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi. Fans have flooded social media with messages of encouragement, applauding Shami for his commitment and contributions to Indian cricket.

For the uninitated, The All India Muslim Jamaat president labeled Shami "a criminal" for not fasting during Ramzan, stating that his actions were against religious law. "By not keeping ‘Roza,’ he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," he told ANI.

These remarks came after India's victory over Australia in the tournament's semifinal in Dubai, where Shami played a crucial role, securing three wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs. His stellar performance has also placed him as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside New Zealand’s Matt Henry, with both having taken eight wickets so far.

The Maulana’s comments have sparked widespread criticism. Among those who defended Shami was his cousin, Dr. Mumtaz, who pointed out that several Pakistani cricketers have also chosen not to fast while playing, emphasizing that it is not an uncommon occurrence. "He is representing the nation. It is disgraceful that such statements are being made about him. We will advise Shami to ignore these distractions and focus on his match on March 9," he stated.

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) chief Rohit Pawar also extended his support to the bowler, asserting that national duty takes precedence. "Mohammed Shami has prioritized his country, and that should be respected. Every player has a different physical requirement. If he is consuming an energy drink to maintain his performance, there is no issue with that," he told India TV. Pawar also underlined the significance of the Champions Trophy and Shami’s fitness in ensuring India’s success. "Shami values his faith, but his foremost responsibility is towards the nation. We fully support him. The Champions Trophy is a vital tournament, and any dip in his performance could be costly for the team. He has likely considered that even a minor drop in his form could affect the team, which is why he has put the country first," he added.

Amid the controversy, fans and supporters have flooded social media with messages of encouragement, praising Shami for his dedication and contributions to Indian cricket.