Today's new moon in Pisces will push THESE 3 zodiac signs into their main character era: Is it you?

Transformation and fresh beginnings make up the core essence of a new moon. It's frequency through the multiple lunar cycles of the year however, has nothing to do with the impact it has. What is more significant, is the zodiac sign the new moon is taking place in. Pisces then, as per Astrology, represents the themes of emotional fluidity, an abundance of feelings (which is NOT a bad thing), intuition and creativity. So what's this very special new moon in Pisces at the fag end of the month have in store? Big changes! And three signs are receiving the rosy spotlight in this regard. What does the new moon in Pisces today hold for the zodiac signs?

As always, don't forget to check for your sun, moon and rising signs. Also given the fact that the upcoming month of March will be marking the commencement of Venus retrograde, your Venus chart placement may also prove significant.

Leo

Leos are very well known for the sky-high walls they keep themselves encased in. This new moon however, is not only calling upon them, but will make sure they find the will to seek collaboration as opposed to carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders. Help and a feeling of working 'together' may abound in both personal and professional spheres. Walking alone may feel like quite the main character move, but it isn't really a happy ending unless there's a room full of people to celebrate any and all victories and that is the energy Leos are being pushed into this new moon.

Virgo

It's all about love for Virgos this new moon! The moon may literally appear larger and the wind sweeter for this earth sign, starting today. You could be absolutely simple or locked down with a special someone, but either way, you will start to see AND FEEL the potential of something great right around the corner— for singles this could be a new person, for those taken, this could be a breakthrough in your relationship. While the cosmic energies for Virgos are strongly romantic, a resonance with the same vibes could also be felt in platonic and professional relationships. Good days ahead!

Pisces

Pisces — pick your fighter! This new moon, taking place in the emotionally charged and thoroughly rose-tinted zodiac sign of Pisces, will push the water signs to truly evaluate what their identity is. Not just at a theoretical level, the energies of the new moon will be evidently pushing Pisceans to then take concrete steps to materialise their ideal self into the 3D. Treat yo'self is the vibe and you should chase it thoroughly too!

So, ready to embrace a whole new you?